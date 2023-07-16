Women’s tennis tour program provides education and exposure for female coaches

CHARLESTON, SC On a hazy, 80 degree April afternoon, Australian Open semifinalist Magda Linette practiced on the green clay of the WTA’s Charleston Open with Julia Grabher about 24 hours before they would each win a second round match.

While one of Linette’s two coaches, Iain Hughes, offered her instructions, the other, Mark Gellard, stood in a corner watching practice while chatting with Lan Yao-Gallop. She is one of 10 members of the Coach Inclusion Program, the Coach Inclusion Program for women’s professional tennis tours, which helps female coaches break through to the highest level of the sport in their first full year.

It’s not an easy road.

There are so few female coaches. And so few opportunities. There should be more opportunities: Hey, we got this. Interested? That needs to happen more, said Yao-Gallop, who works with junior players for the Canadian Tennis Federation, including past 2019 US Open champion Bianca Andreescu and 2021 US Open runner-up Leylah Fernandez, but he wants coaching professionals. “People have to think: she is qualified. She has experience. And she has the passion for it. Let’s offer her a job.

Only 13 of the women in the Top 200, or 8%, work with a female coach, a figure WTA Chairman and CEO Steve Simon would like to see reach 50%. One way, he said, is to encourage more athletes to consider coaching when they stop playing. Another is to find ways to bring down coaches.

That’s why Simon sought to provide the kind of access, education and visibility that Yao-Gallop and four other aspiring coaches received that week in Charleston and other participants will receive at tournaments in Montreal and Cincinnati in August. There are plans to expand the program in 2024.

If these five coaches who are here can’t get jobs, eventually it won’t happen immediately, then we really need to find out what’s going on, said Pam Shriver, a member of the International Tennis Hall of Fame as a player and now a part time coach for Donna Vekic. We should find out: why is there a bias? But I do think that bias is disappearing right before our very eyes.

For example, Linette has never had a female coach.

I don’t think that would cross my mind, maybe because it always was, she said. But that could change.

There were 30 applicants for the WTA program, which began classes at the US Tennis Association’s Orlando campus in December.

We wanted to select coaches who are most likely to go on tour. And we want it to set them up for success, said program director Mike Anders. There is no path for women to become coaches in the pros.

Here’s how Yao-Gallop, a 43-year-old from China now living in Edmonton, shadowed Linette, Hughes and Gellard during training, in the gym, for pre-game scouting and post-game analysis.

I don’t teach her anything about how to teach someone how to hit a forehand or a backhand. She already knows all that and if she didn’t, she could learn it online, in books, at conferences. That’s the easy part, Gellard said. It’s networking. It’s the logistics. It is seeing how things are done from day to day.

At the start of Linette’s hit with Grabher, Yao-Gallop listened in as Gellard quietly explained, “I’m trying to get her to start practicing with more intensity.”

Over the next 20 minutes, Gellard answered Yao-Gallop’s questions, pointed out what to look for and gave a glimpse of his coaching philosophy.

None of this detracted from Gellard’s main goal. At one point, he interrupted his conversation with Yao-Gallop to make suggestions to Linette about returning an opponent’s kick serve. A moment later, Linette did exactly as he described, and Gellard yelled, Good! That is it!”

Iris Harris was born in Romania and started playing tennis at the age of 5. Her parents sent her to an aunt in California at age 10 in hopes of signing with an agent or earning a scholarship.

She turned pro at age 17. At age 19, she tore a ligament in her right knee and a groin muscle. At the age of 23, she turned to coaching. She is now 38 and teaches at a club in Florida with plans to go on tour.

Women kind of get stuck or placed at the bottom, Harris said after she and another coach hopeful, Yuliya Shupenia, attended a morning workout with Claire Liu and her coach, Chris Tontz. I have gaming experience. I have coaching experience. I have to go up. But some men feel threatened by it, afraid to take their position.

Harris joined the WTA program to learn more about coaching a pro, yes, but also to make contacts that could lead to that opportunity.

The more exposure we get and the more we get to know people, it will help make that transition a lot faster, she said. Hopefully it won’t be another 10 years.

She asked Tontz if it would be okay to e-mail him a scouting report before Lius’ first match, with thoughts on the opponent’s strengths and weaknesses.

He was very open to it, Harris said with a smile. And our notes were very similar.

The three coaches Tontz and the newcomers lined up side by side in the front row of the metal bleachers throughout Lius’ first-round bout of more than 2 1/2 hours.

Their insight was excellent. They helped me. I said, I know I should be teaching you things, but this is more of a collaboration. I learn from you,” Tontz said. They know what they’re doing.

Like Harris, Shupenia is a former 2015 Big East Player of the Year player at DePaul University who transitioned into coaching. She now teaches tennis in Chicago.

Her ultimate goal?

To have a player of mine participate in an event like this, she said, looking at the Charleston Opens main stadium.

Hours after her practice with Grabher, Linette’s team for the week Gellard, Hughes and Yao-Gallop met in a back corner of the players’ dining room for 15 minutes, sitting around a coffee table to go through a game plan. Yao-Gallop leaned forward on a couch; Gellard and Hughes reclined in chairs.

Gellard asked Yao-Gallop for impressions of the opponent, and she replied with a breakdown of tendencies: which blows she prefers, which ones cause her problems, and what her mental state is like.

Gellard and Hughes listened; then Hughes offered his opinion. And then the trio went back and forth discussing Linette’s exercise, how to warm up, and how to give her the best advice.

I have 1,000 questions for you after watching the game, Yao-Gallop said with a chuckle.

As a player, she reached 757th in her career in 2002 in the WTA rankings.

Two decades later, she’s a coach who just wants a chance.

As we continue to expand this program, many more coaches, female coaches, will be on the way. And hopefully 50-50, Yao-Gallop said.

Then she paused before adding: Or more.