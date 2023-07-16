The first Maldivian national team to participate in an international tournament visits China after 50 years





Several players from the first Maldivian team to participate in an international sports tournament embarked on a trip to China on July 14 to commemorate the 50th anniversary of that historic event. The first time a Maldivian sports team competed in an international tournament was in 1973 when the Maldivian table tennis team competed in the Asian, African, Latin American Friendship Invitational Table Tennis Tournament held in China. The tournament took place from August 25 to September 5, 1973. The Maldives sent a delegation consisting of seven members, including four table tennis team members and officials, to participate in the tournament. Three members of the original delegation have since died The first Maldivian team to participate in an international tournament in China in 1973 The Maldivian delegation for the 1973 Asian, African, Latin American Friendship Invitational Table Tennis Tournament was led by the late minister Abdulla Jameel. The captain of the team was Hasan Habeeb, who joined as a non-playing captain. The players representing the Maldives in the tournament were the late Sayyid Hassan, a renowned sports figure who won numerous awards during his career. Also part of the team were Adam Shareef, Ahmed Latheef, Huraa Abdul Sattar and Hassan Latheef, who is currently working in the education sector. Ahmed Latheef, Huraa Abdul Sattar and former number one Maldivian cricket bowler Hassan Habeeb are among the members of the team who have traveled to China for the 50th anniversary celebrations. The visit, coordinated by the Chinese Embassy in the Maldives, is organized by the Chinese Corporation responsible for planning and organizing cultural activities related to foreign countries. The first Maldivian team to participate in an international tournament posed for a photo with Chinese officials According to Ahmed Latheef, the current foreign minister and former ambassador of the Maldives to China, the Chinese company involved in organizing the 50th anniversary celebrations is the same one that made arrangements for the Maldivian team to travel to Beijing City. to travel for the first tournament in 1973. Latheef also said they had identified a Chinese player who had competed against the Maldivian team in that inaugural tournament. The first Maldivian team to participate in an international tournament posed for a photo with some Chinese officials Ahmed Latheef, who was a member of the Maldivian men’s table tennis team, said that in the 1978 Indian Ocean Island Games, the team achieved the first international medal for the Maldives, a bronze medal. He expressed his gratitude to China for their continued assistance and support to the Maldives during these 50 years, from their first participation in the first tournament. Two years after that first tournament, China donated 3 table tennis tables and related equipment to the Maldives in 1975. China also arranged a Chinese coach for the Maldivian team in the same year. Hassan Habeeb, Huraa Abdul Sattar and Ahmed Lathief who were part of the first Maldivian team to participate in an international tournament

