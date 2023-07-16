Virginia Tech football: Brent Pry says no VT coach has set foot in Michael Vicks old high school in 6 years





If you’ve been following Virginia Tech football for the past few months, you would know that head coach Brent Pry is on a hot streak. No, the season is still weeks away, but the Hokies are sizzling on the recruiting trail. On Thursday, Tech landed Virginia Beach’s rated wide receiver Keylen Brodie Adams. The four-star consensus recruit is one of the nation’s top receivers in 2024, choosing VT over SEC schools, including Alabama. Adams is bet No. 15 for the Virginia Techs 2024 recruiting class and the fourth four-star recruit, depending on which recruiting service you trust. This week, Pry was a guest on the Next time with Adam Breneman podcast, where he discussed recruiting, relationships, James Franklin, family, Blacksburg and much more. It’s really great listening. Breneman played three years as a tight end at Penn State when Pry was the defensive coordinator for Franklin. However, one sound bite stood out to me the most. In discussing his recruiting philosophy since coming to Virginia Tech, Pry talked about how important Virginia high schools were to the Hokies’ success. Pry said no one should know Virginia players better than Virginia Tech, the flagship program in the Commonwealth. Oh, that sound bite: I went to Michael Vicks high school and they hadn’t seen a Tech coach in six years, Pry said. Don’t just go in and take a picture with his sweater. There are some good players in this state. Six years, of course, is the length of former head coach Justin Fuentes’ tenure as head coach of the Hokies. Vick played high school football at Warwick in Newport News. And while Warwick may not have put many top players in college football lately, it is the alma mater of arguably the greatest player in the school’s history. Prys is all about relationships. Whether or not you recruit a current child at this school, you are planting the seeds of trust. It takes years. Pry made it a point for his staff to hit every high school in the state, something he still does. So whether your favorite school has a college football prospect or not, someone from Virginia Tech will check in whenever possible to keep that relationship strong and hear who the Hokies should keep an eye on. While we don’t intend to repeat Fuente’s failures here again, it’s surprising to hear Pry say no former Virginia Tech coach checked in. Pry discussed the current state of recruiting and expressed confidence in where the Hokies are going as they have been able to recruit these players at a younger age. Have a listen. You can watch the whole episode here:

