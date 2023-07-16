Carlos Alcaraz takes on Novak Djokovic in an all-ages Wimbledon men’s final

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) Novak Djokovic quite a compliment Carlos Alcaraz.

Before they face each other in the Wimbledon final on Sunday, Djokovic was asked to measure Alcaraz and compared the boy to himself.

Pretty good company.

He has been incredibly successful in adapting to the surface and the demands and challenges of opponents on any given day, Djokovic said. I see this as a great quality, as a great virtue. I see this as one of my greatest strengths throughout my career, that I was able to constantly develop, tweak and adapt my game, basically depending on the challenges. That’s what he does very early in his career.

And Alcaraz’s assessment of Djokovic?

He has no weakness. He’s a really complete man, really a complete player. He is great. He’s not doing anything wrong on the field, Alcaraz said. Physically he is a beast. Mentally he is a beast. Everything is incredible for him.

The matchup on Center Court at the All England Club to close out the fortnight is definitely what both men expected. Just like almost everyone else.

What more could tennis fans want?

He is very motivated. He’s young. He’s hungry, Djokovic remarked. I’m hungry too, so let’s make it a feast.

It’s a showdown with one of the greatest players ever many consider him THE greatest in Djokovic, who is 36, against a rising new star in Alcaraz, who is 20. It is the largest age gap between two men’s Grand Slam finalists since 1974, and Djokovic would become the oldest male champion at Wimbledon in the Open era.

Alcaraz is number 1, Djokovic is number 2 (but has spent more weeks at number 1 than anyone else, male or female).

They showed that they are a lot better than the rest straight-set wins in Thursday semifinals: Alcaraz never gave No. 3 Daniil Medvedev a chance as he beat him 6-3, 6-3, 6-3; Djokovic had some tough spots to navigate, but he knocked out No. 8 Jannik Sinner 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (4).

Medvedev even went so far as to put Alcaraz in the category of the so-called Big Three of men’s tennis: Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer.

He’s a bit like her, Medvedev said.

Djokovic has won 23 Grand Slam singles titles, more than any man in tennis’ more than 100-year history, and is aiming for his eighth-place finish at Wimbledon, including fifth in a row.

Alcaraz is a generational talent, the first teenager to top the ATP rankings for a year. He won US Open from last year and is now bidding on a second major championship.

Moreover, this is a retake of the French Open semifinals last month. The first two sets of that match were wonderfully entertaining, packed with highlight-worthy shots from both.

It was tense. It was tight. It was amazing.

And then it all came apart as Alcaraz succumbed to full-body spasms that he attributed, at least in part, to the nerves of facing Djokovic on that stage and with that stake. Djokovic went away with the win, taking each of the last two sets 6-1.

We had a very good game until he started to struggle physically in Paris, Djokovic said. We really raised the level of tennis very high. I think it was great for the crowd and great for us players to be a part of that.

It is therefore not surprising that Alcaraz wants another shot at Djokovic.

Been talking about it for the past two weeks.

Gives you extra motivation. It is more special to play a final against a legend of our sport, Alcaraz said. Well, if I win, it would be great for me to not only win a Wimbledon title, but to do it against Novak would be super special.

