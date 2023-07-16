Sports
Carlos Alcaraz takes on Novak Djokovic in an all-ages Wimbledon men’s final
WIMBLEDON, England (AP) Novak Djokovic quite a compliment Carlos Alcaraz.
Before they face each other in the Wimbledon final on Sunday, Djokovic was asked to measure Alcaraz and compared the boy to himself.
Pretty good company.
Novak Djokovic is bidding for his eighth Wimbledon title and fifth in a row.
Ons Jabeur calls her defeat in the Wimbledon final the most painful loss of her career. Jabeur fell short against Marketa Vondrousova. The score was 6-4, 6-4.
Neal Skupski has become the second British player in the Open era to win the men’s doubles title at Wimbledon after teaming up with Wesley Koolhof to defeat Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos 6-4, 6-4 in the final.
He has been incredibly successful in adapting to the surface and the demands and challenges of opponents on any given day, Djokovic said. I see this as a great quality, as a great virtue. I see this as one of my greatest strengths throughout my career, that I was able to constantly develop, tweak and adapt my game, basically depending on the challenges. That’s what he does very early in his career.
And Alcaraz’s assessment of Djokovic?
He has no weakness. He’s a really complete man, really a complete player. He is great. He’s not doing anything wrong on the field, Alcaraz said. Physically he is a beast. Mentally he is a beast. Everything is incredible for him.
The matchup on Center Court at the All England Club to close out the fortnight is definitely what both men expected. Just like almost everyone else.
What more could tennis fans want?
He is very motivated. He’s young. He’s hungry, Djokovic remarked. I’m hungry too, so let’s make it a feast.
It’s a showdown with one of the greatest players ever many consider him THE greatest in Djokovic, who is 36, against a rising new star in Alcaraz, who is 20. It is the largest age gap between two men’s Grand Slam finalists since 1974, and Djokovic would become the oldest male champion at Wimbledon in the Open era.
Alcaraz is number 1, Djokovic is number 2 (but has spent more weeks at number 1 than anyone else, male or female).
They showed that they are a lot better than the rest straight-set wins in Thursday semifinals: Alcaraz never gave No. 3 Daniil Medvedev a chance as he beat him 6-3, 6-3, 6-3; Djokovic had some tough spots to navigate, but he knocked out No. 8 Jannik Sinner 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (4).
Medvedev even went so far as to put Alcaraz in the category of the so-called Big Three of men’s tennis: Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer.
He’s a bit like her, Medvedev said.
Djokovic has won 23 Grand Slam singles titles, more than any man in tennis’ more than 100-year history, and is aiming for his eighth-place finish at Wimbledon, including fifth in a row.
Alcaraz is a generational talent, the first teenager to top the ATP rankings for a year. He won US Open from last year and is now bidding on a second major championship.
Moreover, this is a retake of the French Open semifinals last month. The first two sets of that match were wonderfully entertaining, packed with highlight-worthy shots from both.
It was tense. It was tight. It was amazing.
And then it all came apart as Alcaraz succumbed to full-body spasms that he attributed, at least in part, to the nerves of facing Djokovic on that stage and with that stake. Djokovic went away with the win, taking each of the last two sets 6-1.
We had a very good game until he started to struggle physically in Paris, Djokovic said. We really raised the level of tennis very high. I think it was great for the crowd and great for us players to be a part of that.
It is therefore not surprising that Alcaraz wants another shot at Djokovic.
Been talking about it for the past two weeks.
Gives you extra motivation. It is more special to play a final against a legend of our sport, Alcaraz said. Well, if I win, it would be great for me to not only win a Wimbledon title, but to do it against Novak would be super special.
___
Howard Fendrich has been the AP’s tennis writer since 2002. Follow him on Twitter https://twitter.com/HowardFendrich
___
AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis And https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
|
Sources
2/ https://apnews.com/article/wimbledon-men-djokovic-alcaraz-preview-be3c3b5991d9141a016dddb1ae83d197
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Carlos Alcaraz takes on Novak Djokovic in an all-ages Wimbledon men’s final
- Carlos Alcaraz will face Novak Djokovic in a men’s Wimbledon final for the ages
- Municipalities are calling for a ban on disposable vaping by 2024
- ‘People want Imran back to lead Pakistan’: adviser Raoof Hasan
- India teams up with UAE to settle rupee trade
- Putin puppet calls Boris a ‘retired idiot determined to start WWIII’ in epic rant | World | News
- Momen calls for collective ASEAN efforts for lasting solution to Rohingya crisis
- 10 Actors Whose Last Movie Was A Fitting End To Their Career, According To Reddit
- Virginia Tech football: Brent Pry says no VT coach has set foot in Michael Vicks old high school in 6 years
- Stocks & Markets News, Economics & Finance News, Sensex, Nifty, World Market, NSE, BSE Live IPO News
- Gilgo beach suspect ‘ten years ago he was a hunter and now… he was the hunted’: Security analyst
- BBC unveils first official trailer for Survivor UK