The current Indian team will enjoy the Chennai atmosphere as much as it did in 2007, says former Indian striker Shivendra Singh





~ Hockey India’s Chennai Chronicles sums up the city’s enthusiasm for hockey ahead of the Hero Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023 ~ New Delhi, 15e July 2023: There is palpable excitement among hockey fans as international hockey returns to Chennai after 16 long years, with the Hero Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023 kicking off on August 3rd at Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Egmore. Making things even more exciting, Hockey India’s Chennai Chronicles Series returns to some of the city’s iconic matches, which witnessed some mega-rivalries. In the third episode of the ‘Chennai Chronicles Series’we spoke to former India striker Shivendra Singh, who has joined as coach of the Indian men’s team. Shivendra was part of the Indian team that lifted the Men’s Asia Cup Trophy in Chennai in 2007, where the Indian team won 7-2 against South Korea. The former striker shared his thoughts on playing in Chennai, saying: “We have good experience playing in Chennai over the years. During the Asia Cup Men’s Hockey 2007 we won the trophy. I remember the crowd support was fantastic and the stadium was full not only inside but also outside the stadium. All these memories are still fresh in my mind. The fans in Chennai are very passionate about hockey and fully support the game with all their hearts. I’m sure the team will love the atmosphere in the stadium once they’re on the pitch.” Shivendra also spoke about the mood in the Indian camp ahead of the Hero Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023. He said, “The spirit in the team is high. They are all motivated and ready to participate in the tournament. We’re going to take every game seriously. We don’t take anything for granted. We have to be at our best to win that coveted trophy.” Shivendra, who scored two field goals in a thrilling game against Pakistan at the 2010 Commonwealth Games, Delhi, which India won 7-4 and won the silver medal, now returns to Chennai as part of the coaching staff of the Indian men’s team. He said: “After 16 years, international hockey is coming back to Chennai. As a player, the feeling is different, but when you become part of the coaching staff, the roles and responsibilities become different. I now want to experience that feeling from the other side.” Speaking of his signature signature of saluting the fans after scoring, Shivendra said, “Our final in the 2007 Asia Cup Men’s Hockey was against South Korea. In most matches I opened the scoring for the team. Even in the final I opened the scoring and then did my signature signature by saluting the fans (which was not famous at the time) after scoring the first goal. I remember the audience absolutely loving it and it’s still there in my mind like it just happened yesterday. See the social media links for Chennai Chronicles below: Twitter: https://twitter.com/TheHockeyIndia/status/1680098209119764481?t=Q1ErDi-6VFZ0mLsjqJoYgw&s=19 Facebook: https://fb.watch/lN-R6VGLWH/?mibextid=Nif5oz Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/reel/CutRlAuA5MB/?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA== Hero Men’s Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023 will be live on Star Sports and FanCode. It will also be streamed live on watch.hockey for viewing outside India.

