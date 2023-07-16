WVU Football Among Finalists for 4 Star OL Announces Commitment Tomorrow





The WVU football program is about to learn if they’ve landed a recruit who would be the cornerstone of their offensive line’s future. Ryan Howerton – a 6-foot-5, 305-pound four-star offensive tackle from St. Vincent Pallotti in Laurel, Maryland – will announce his choice of a group of schools tomorrow night at 4 p.m. ET at an event in his hometown. When Howerton initially announced his engagement date, the four-star candidate had Howard, Maryland, Pitt, Virginia Tech and West Virginia all as options, but it now appears that the Mountaineers are one of the three favorites. Howerton tweeted an image that only included WVU with Pitt and Maryland promoting its event. Download dreams 2 reality tomorrow pic.twitter.com/y5oyALA7j5 — Mountain Howerton 4 (@RyanHowerton78) July 14, 2023 Howerton came on an unofficial visit to West Virginia in the spring before making one of his three official visits to Morgantown from June 9 to 11. He is a tall, towering presence on the football field and he certainly lives up to his nickname. Howerton may not be as tall as The Mountain from Game of Thrones, but he’s a burden at six feet tall. He is the resident who tackles the St. Vincent Pallotti well, using his mix of power and speed to overwhelm opposing defensive linemen. 247Sports rates Howerton as the 595th ranked recruit in the class (43rd ranked offensive tackle and 17th ranked Maryland recruit), while On3 rates him as the 646th ranked recruit in the class (43rd ranked offensive tackle and 19th ranked Maryland recruit). Rivals ranks even higher than Howerton, rating him the 38th-ranked offensive tackle and 15th-ranked Maryland recruit—with a 5.8 Rivals rating. West Virginia currently has commitments from three-star offensive linemen Kyle Altuner and Justin Terry in the Class of 2024. Welcome to the new home of WVU football and basketball breaking news, analysis and recruiting. Like us on Facebook follow us on Twitter and check us out YouTube . And don’t forget to subscribe for all of our articles delivered straight to your inbox.

