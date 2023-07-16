Marketa Vondrousova wins Wimbledon women’s final for 1st Grand Slam title

Marketa Vondrousova came to the All England Club a year ago and could not play tennis at all. She had a plaster cast on her surgically repaired left wrist, so her visit was limited to sightseeing in London with her sister and cheering on a friend who was competing at Wimbledon.

This journey was a lot more memorable: she leaves as a Grand Slam champion.

Vondrousova became the first unseeded woman to win Wimbledon on Saturday, coming back in every set for a 6-4, 6-4 victory over 2022 runner-up Ons Jabeur in the final.

“When I came back I didn’t know what would happen if I can play at that level again,” said Vondrousova, a 24-year-old southpaw from the Czech Republic who finished second at the 2019 French Open on clay as a teenager and a silver medalist on the Tokyo Olympics on hard court two years ago. “On grass I didn’t play well before. I think it was the most impossible Grand Slam for me to win, so I didn’t even think about it. When we came I was like, ‘Try some matches.’ Now did this happen. It’s crazy.”

After being sidelined from April to October, she only finished 99th last season. She arrived at Wimbledon 42nd and was the first unseeded woman to reach the All England Club final since Billie Jean King in 1963, who sat next to Kate, the Princess of Wales, in the front row of the Royal Box on Saturday.

After the match, King greeted Vondrousova with a hug and told her, “First unseeded ever. Love it.”

Center Court’s retractable roof was closed for the final, shielding everyone from the wind outside which reached 30 kilometers per hour, allowing Vondrousova’s fluid strokes to repeatedly find their intended target. She also liked not having to worry about gusts of wind or the sun or anything while playing, a reminder of days practicing on indoor courts during the Prague winter.

“I always play well indoors,” Vondrousova said. “I was like, ‘Yeah, maybe that’s going to help me.'”

This afternoon she trailed in every set but collected the last four games of the first and then the last three games of the second as Jabeur fell to 0-3 in the grand finals.

The 28-year-old Tunisian is the only Arab woman and only North African woman to make it this far in singles at a Grand Slam tournament.

I think this is the most painful loss of my career. Ons Jabeur, who has an 0-3 record in grand finals

“You can’t force things,” said sixth-placed Jabeur. “It wasn’t supposed to be like this.”

She lost to Elena Rybakina at the All England Club 12 months ago and to No. 1 Iga Swiatek at the US Open last September.

“I think this is the most painful loss of my career,” Jabeur said on Saturday, pausing to wipe away tears.

Vondrousova’s rise to her Slam title was hard to imagine at the start of these two weeks.

She has been 1–4 in previous Wimbledon grass-court appearances, reaching the second round only once, before going 7–0 after a run of wins against five seeded enemies.

One key was that Jabeur, acknowledging feeling strain and pressure, kept making mistakes: She finished with 31 unforced errors; Vondrousova made just 13.

That helped Vondrousova overcome deficits of 4-2 in the first set and 3-1 and 4-3 in the second set. One she led the way in each, the crowd’s support for the popular Jabeur, nicknamed the Minister of Happiness for her demeanor on and off the field, would only increase, applause and shouts bouncing off the lid atop the arena.

Vondrousova held steady on the stretch, broke to lead 5-4 and served for the game. She was soon 40 love, and then the enormity of the moment dawned on her.

“I couldn’t breathe,” Vondrousova said. “I just thought to myself, ‘Just over.'”

When she ended the match by reaching out to stop a volley, she tumbled to the grass, then lay on her back and put her hands over her visor and face, the happiest she’s ever seen on the surface has been.

She climbed into the stands to share cuddles with her husband, who had been at home as a cat sitter until he went to England to watch the final in person. Vondrousova joked that his tears of joy at the end of the match were the most emotion he’s shown in the eight years they’ve been together; their first wedding anniversary is Sunday.

Vondrousova also has other plans for her first full day as a major title winner: She and her coach agreed to get tattoos if she won the trophy.

Shaw from Canada finishes second in quad doubles

Canadian Rob Shaw took his second consecutive second-place finish at a Grand Slam tournament in the Wimbledon quad doubles event on Saturday.

The top ranked pair of Sam Schroder and Niels Vink from the Netherlands defeated Shaw and his Australian partner Heath Davidson 7-6 (5), 6-0 in the final.

Shaw and Davidson finished second at the French Open in June, losing the final to Great Britain’s Andy Lapthorne and South Africa’s Donald Ramphadi.

The North Bay, Ontario native was also defeated by Schroder and Vink in the 2022 US Open final when he played with US partner David Wagner.

Shaw, 33, will be looking for that elusive first Grand Slam title at the US Open in September 2023.

De Groot conquers wheelchair final ladies

Diede De Groot won her 11th consecutive Grand Slam title by defeating doubles partner Jiske Griffioen 6-2, 6-1 in the women’s wheelchair singles final at Wimbledon on Saturday.

De Groot has won a total of 19 major titles, including five at Wimbledon. Her current winning streak in Grand Slams dates back to the 2021 Australian Open and she now has a chance to secure a third consecutive sweep of all four majors if she wins the US Open in September.

That would also tie Shingo Kunieda’s record of 12 straight Grand Slam wins in wheelchair singles between 2007-11.

The Dutch also extended her tour-level winning streak to 111 matches in a row, dating back to the Melbourne Wheelchair Open in 2021.

De Groot was able to collect even more silverware at Wimbledon when she and Griffioen competed in the wheelchair doubles final.

Skupski, Koolhof champion men’s doubles

Neal Skupski became the second British player in the Open era to win the men’s doubles title at Wimbledon after teaming up with Wesley Koolhof to defeat Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos 6–4, 6–4 in the final.

It is the first Grand Slam title for both Skupski and Koolhof, who lost in the US Open final last year.

“It is very, very special to hold this beauty,” said Koolhof, who hails from the Netherlands, as he cradled the trophy at Center Court.

The top-seeded pair conceded just one break point in the final, which they saved, breaking for a decisive 3–2 lead in the second set.

Skupski joined Jonathan Marray as the only British player to win the men’s doubles title at Wimbledon in the professional era, which began in 1968. Marray did so in 2012.

He is also the first British man to win both mixed doubles and men’s doubles at the All England Club since Leslie Godfree in 1926. Skupski, partnered with Desirae Krawczyk, holds two mixed doubles titles at Wimbledon, in 2021 and 2022.

Granollers and Zeballos played as a pair in their third Grand Slam final after losing the title match at the 2019 US Open and 2021 Wimbledon.