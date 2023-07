News > Dear Hockey Parents (Collingwood Minor Hockey)

I want to invite your player to join me for an unforgettable experience at one of my Elite Hockey Skills camps in Collingwood at Central Arena. (Camps are August 7-11 and August 28-September 1). Players who were U10-U15 last season are eligible to take their game to the next level before the season starts. My camps are designed to improve their overall skills, fuel their passion for the game and build a solid hockey foundation. In my camps, I pride myself on providing exceptional training, development and correction with a 4-1 player/coach ratio. My camps have developed a reputation for fostering a supportive and competitive environment where players can flourish and vastly improve their skills in a week through a proprietary program of “25 Hours of Quality ice time”. That’s almost a season of training! Here’s why you should sign up for EHS summer camps: Comprehensive Skill Development: My camps offer expert coaching by Coach Dan with tailored training sessions to help your player improve their edge and overall skating skills, stick handling, puck control, puck placement, counter-reactive moves, agility, shooting, hockey IQ and more. We group our players by skill level and not age, allowing them to thrive in a mixed skill environment and take their own game to the next level. Learn from the best and receive personalized feedback: Coach Dan and his team of hand-picked junior leaders maintain a 4-1 player-to-coach ratio, giving your player guidance and feedback throughout camp. They provide personalized attention with consistent corrections that help your player refine and develop their skills, while also providing valuable insights into game strategy, positioning, teamwork, decision-making and more. Competitive Daily Gameplay: Embrace the thrill of competitive scrimmage gameplay at the end of each day. Your player is encouraged to apply and demonstrate their enhanced skills and hockey IQ against the other talented players in a super fun and friendly scrimmage competition. Higher level performance requires dedication, perseverance, corrections and proper guidance. Don’t miss this incredible opportunity for your child to improve their skills and have fun on and off the ice. Visit my website for all the details and to secure their spot today www.elitehockeyskills.com com Space is limited so don’t wait too long. Special offer – The first “10 players” to register for a full week in either camp will receive a 20% discount as a special thank you. Just use discount code EHSNEXTLEVEL2023 at checkout and it will apply your discount. If you have any questions, text me for a faster response. Cheers, Trainer Dan McNamara 705-607-1299 www.elitehockeyskills.com

