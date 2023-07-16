Goa Challengers want to build on winning start against Puneri Paltan Table Tennis





I Sports desk: Goa Challengers are very confident after defeating Season 3 finalist Dabang Delhi TTC in their previous tie and will now look to build on the winning start in IndianOil Ultimate Table Tennis Season 4 when they face Puneri Paltan Table Tennis at the Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Mahalunge -Balewadi in Pune on Monday. The franchise-based competition, promoted by Niraj Bajaj and Vita Dani under the auspices of the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI), has been a game-changer for Indian table tennis since its inception in 2017. Harmeet Desai and Alvaro Robles will be key players for the Goa-based franchise after their dominant victories in the last game. “Beating a strong side like Dabang Delhi TTC definitely gives us a lot of confidence for our upcoming draw in the league. All the players played brilliantly and we didn’t expect to win by such a big margin so it’s definitely a boost for the confidence ahead of our draw against Puneri Paltan Table Tennis,” said Harmeet ahead of the tie. He added: “We would like to continue the way we played in our first tie. All the players are very well formed in this environment and want to give their best in the competition.” On the other hand, Puneri Paltan Table Tennis, who lost their last tie, will try to record their first win in Season 4 powered by DafaNews. All eyes will be on Hana Matelova, the only paddler of Puneri Paltan Table Tennis who won a match in their last draw against Chennai Lions. “It is an honor to be part of the franchise and I would like to continue the way I performed in the first part of Season 4. I am looking forward to playing with my teammates and we will try to get as far as possible to come into the tournament”, she said ahead of the match. Omar Assar, the number 23 in the world, along with Manush Shah and Archana Kamath will also try to improve his performance for Puneri Paltan Table Tennis. All tapes begin broadcasting on Sports 18 at 7:30 p.m. and streamed on JioCinema. The tickets are available through BookMyShow. selections: Goa challengers

Trainers: Elena Timina, Parag Agrawal

Players: Suthasini Sawettabut, Harmeet Desai, Alvaro Robles, T Reeth Rishya, Krittwika Sinha Roy and Anthony Amalraj Table tennis shoes

Coaches: N Ravichandran, Zoltan Batorfi

Players: Omar Assar, Manush Shah, Archana Kamath, Snehit SFR, Anusha Kutumbale and Hana Matelova

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://english.jagran.com/sports/ultimate-table-tennis-2023-goa-challengers-look-to-build-on-winning-start-against-puneri-paltan-table-tennis-10088147 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos