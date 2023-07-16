Nashville Soccer Club Fall 3-1 at FC Cincinnati Down Two Men





CINCINNATI, Ohio (July 15, 2023) Nashville Soccer Club (11W-8L-5D, 38 points) went down 3-1 to FC Cincinnati in a dramatic game that saw the visitors finish with nine men for the second consecutive game. Captain Walker Zimmerman scored the only goal for the Boys in Gold in the 32nd minute when he kicked in a deflection from Cincinnatis goalkeeper Roman Celentano with a half volley, after a well-aimed effort from Randall Leal. The goal marked Zimmerman’s second goal of the season and his first since the opener at GEODIS Park on February 25. Cincinnati responded ten minutes later when Luciano Acosta converted a penalty after Alex Muyl was penalized for a handball in the 42nd minute. Going into the second half, Nashville SC went down two men in the space of two minutes after Taylor Washington and Faf Picault received their second yellow cards in the 68e and 70e minutes respectively. Just four minutes later, Cincinnati capitalized by scoring the second goal of the night. Nashville continued to look for the equalizer through stoppage time, but Cincinnati buried the last goal in stoppage time for the decisive 3-1. Gold Cup Finalist: Anbal Godoy will compete in the 2023 Gold Cup Final when Panama faces Mexico on Sunday, July 16 at 6:30 PM CT on FOX. Godoy advanced to the Final on Wednesday-evening by winning on penalties against the United States. Godoy captained the side in the match and played 102 minutes. 2023 MLS All-Stars: Zimmerman and reigning 2022 Landon Donovan MLS MVP Hany Mukhtar join the best players in the league at the All-Star Game festivities taking place this week in Washington, DC. This participation marks Zimmerman’s fourth consecutive appearance and Mukhtar’s second consecutive appearance. On to the next League Cup 2023: Nashville SC will now switch to the 2023 Leagues Cup, the most anticipated summer football tournament for which all MLS and Liga MX clubs will pause their seasons to compete for the continent that could earn Nashville its first trophy, as well as a berth in the Concacaf Champions League. Nashville SC will face Colorado Rapids and Liga MXs Toluca at GEODIS Park in the Leagues Cup group stage on July 23 and 27, respectively. Tickets can be purchased here. NSH 32: Randall Leal sends the ball to goal and Walker Zimmerman collects a deflection from the Cincinnati goalkeeper to score with a half-volley CIN 42: Luciano Acosta converts a penalty kick after Nashville SC is called up for handball CIN 74: Luciano Acosta throws a ball through the Nashville defense to find Santiago Arias, who chips Joe Willis to score the go-ahead goal CIN 90+10: Brandon Vazquez finds Aaron Boupendza with space at the top of the box and Boupendza puts the ball into the bottom left corner of the net Nashville SC (11W-8L-5D, 38 points) vs. FC Cincinnati (15W-2L-6D, 51 points) July 15, 2023 TQL Stadium NSH: Walker Zimmerman (unassisted) 32 CIN: Luciano Acosta (penalty kick) 42 CIN: Santiago Arias (to: Luciano Acosta) 74 CIN: Aaron Boupendza (A: Brandon Vazquez) 90 + 10 CIN: Santiago Arias (Note) 26 NSH: Taylor Washington (Note) 37 CIN: Luciano Acosta (Note) 45+7 NSH: Faf Picault (Note) 62 CIN: Matt Miazga (Note) 63 NSH: Taylor Washington (ejection, second warning) 68 NSH: Faf Picault (eject, second warning) 70 NSH: Luke Haakenson (Note) 86 CIN: Brandon Vazquez (Note) 87 CIN: Pat Noonan (Note) 90 + 9 setups:

NSH starters: Joe Willis; Lukas MacNaughton, Josh Bauer (Jacob Shaffelburg 90+2), Taylor Washington, Walker Zimmerman (C); Dax McCarty (Sean Davis 57), Randall Leal (Luke Haakenson 81), Hany Mukhtar (Teal Bunbury 81), Alex Muyl, Tah Brian Anunga (Jn Gregu 81); Fa Picault Substitutes: Ethan Zubak, Laurence Wyke, Elliot Panicco CIN Appetizers: Roman Celentano; Nick Hagglund (Ian Murphy 90+1), James Arias (Alvas Powell 82), Yerson Mosquera, Matt Miazga, Alvaro Barreal; Obinna Nwobodo, Luciano Acosta (C), Junior Moreno (90 angles); Sergio Santos (75), Brandon Vazquez Substitutes: Alec Kann, Malik Pinto, Raymon Gaddis, Quimi Ordonez, Bret Halsey 4th Official: Adam Kilpatrick Weather: Bright, 78 degrees

