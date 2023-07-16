Schedule, programs and live streaming details





The Women in Blue play in two different leagues as part of the exposure tour. The Indian women’s hockey team is all set for a European Tour to France and Spain scheduled from July 16 to July 28, 2023. This tour will serve as a preparatory tour for the upcoming 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games scheduled to start from September. October 23 to 8, 2023. The Women in Blue start their journey in Germany and launch their campaign in Limburg with their first game against China on July 16. After that, they play hosts Germany twice, with the teams competing against each other first. Wiesbaden on July 18 and then in Russelsheim on July 19, 2023. The Indian squad will then head to Terrassa, Spain, for the 100th anniversary of the International Tournament of the Spanish Hockey Federation. Their first match on this leg of the tour will be against the home team, Spain, on July 25. last game against England on July 28. India has not had any major changes from the Australian tour in May. Goalkeeper Savia Punia remains the leader of the team, with Deep Grace Ekka as her deputy. Veteran defender Sushila Chanu Pukhambam and attacker Deepika have returned to the side after a break during the Australian tour. The Indian women’s hockey team honed their skills for the European Tour at the National Coaching Camp at the SAI Center in Bengaluru. On their most recent international tour against Australia and its A team, India’s performance ended with one win, one draw and three losses. The tour opened on 18 May with India falling short in a hard-fought game that ended 4–2 in Australia’s favour. The story was similar in the second match on May 20, when Australia beat India again by a tight 3-2 scoreline. However, in the next match, India staged a strong comeback holding Australia to a 1–1 draw. In the next match, India played against Australia’s senior squad on 25 May. However, despite a strong performance from India, Australia A secured a narrow win to finish the game 3–2. Finally, in the final match of the tour, India tasted success as they ended the tour with a high win over Australia A 2-1. Indian sports live coverage on Khel Now India women’s field hockey team squad for European Tour Keepers: Savita Punia (Captain), Bichu Devi Kharibam Defenders: Deep Grace Ekka (Vice Captain), Nikki Pradhan, Ishika Chaudhary, Udita Duhan, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam Midfielders: Nisha Warsi, Monika Malik, Salima Tete, Neha Goyal, Navneet Kaur, Sonika Tandi, Baljeet Kaur, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Jyoti Chhatri Forward: Lalremsiami, Vandana Katariya, Sangita Kumari, Deepika Where and How to Watch Live Broadcasting and Live Streaming of India Women’s Hockey Tour of Europe in India? Fans will be able to access the live streaming of the Indian women’s hockey teams Tour of Europe in 2023 through Olympics.com and Watch.Hockey. However, these platforms will only broadcast the matches that will be played during the 100th anniversary of the 25 Spanish Hockey Federation international tournament July to July 28, 2023. The matches from July 16 to 19, when India is scheduled to play one match against China and two matches against Germany, are unlikely to be streamed on the platforms. Complete Schedule and Programs of Indian Women’s Hockey Teams European Tour July 16, 2023, Sunday India vs China 7:30 PM (IST) July 18, 2023, Tuesday India vs Germany 2:30 PM (IST) 19 July 2023, Wednesday India vs Germany 21:00 (IST) 25 July 2023, Tuesday India vs Spain 21:30 (IST) July 27, 2023, Thursday India vs Republic of South Africa 4:30 PM (IST) July 28, 2023, Friday India vs England 2:30pm (IST) Follow Khel Now for more updates Facebook, TwitterAnd Instagram and join our community Telegram.

