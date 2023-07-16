Phoenix Mercury Hosts 2024 WNBA All-Star Game; will be the third time the franchise has hosted an event

The Phoenix Mercury will host the 2024 WNBA All-Star Game, Commissioner Cathy Engelbert announced Saturday at her press conference ahead of the 2023 All-Star Game in Las Vegas. No date has been set yet, but next year’s competition will also take place in July.

“The WNBA is thrilled to bring AT&T WNBA All-Star back to Phoenix for the third time in our nearly three-decade history,” WNBA Engelbert said. “Having an inaugural WNBA franchise in the Mercury host this two-day celebration is perfect as the basketball world sets its eyes on the WNBA and today’s biggest stars.”

This is the third time the Mercury has hosted the event, and the first since 2014. They also had the second-ever All-Star Game in 2000. To show how much times have changed, West’s final score of that game was 73, East 61, which was almost identical to the halftime score of this year’s game.

“As I have said from day one, we are going to make Phoenix one of the leading basketball destinations in the world and the 2024 WNBA All-Star Game is going to be an incredible experience,” said Mat Ishbia, who bought the Mercury and Phoenix Suns this spring. “As the women’s game continues to grow and reach new heights, we will host an All-Star weekend that will accelerate that growth and take the league to the next level. I want to thank the WNBA and the entire Phoenix community for coming together to to help bring the WNBA All-Star Game to the Valley. I couldn’t be more excited to show the world what Phoenix basketball is all about.”

It is noteworthy that Engelbert made this announcement a whole year in advance. She admitted that the league listened to fans, media and sponsors and made sure everyone had enough time to prepare. In previous years, All-Star announcements didn’t come until a few months before the game. “We should all get used to this,” said Engelbert. “Hopefully we’re going to be consistently announcing this much further in advance than we have in the past.”

Another change is that there will be an All-Star Game during an Olympic year. That has not usually happened in the past due to the mid-season break the league takes to allow players to compete internationally. However, Engelbert said it was important for the league to still have an All-Star Game next season. The 2024 Olympic Games will take place in Paris from July 26 to August. 11.