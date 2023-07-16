Sports
Alabama football recruiting: Four-star TE Caleb Odom commits to Tide, adds key playmaker to class
Alabama added a commitment from one of the top remaining tight end talent in the country as a four-star tight end Caleb Odom, an upcoming senior at Carrollton, Georgia, committed to the Crimson Tide. Odom chose Alabama over Florida, Miami, Texas A&M and Ole Miss.
Odom is a great tight talent from the state of Georgia. He is rated the No. 66 player in the Top247 rankings and the No. 6 tight end in the class. Prior to his deployment, Odom was the best available at his position in the Top247 ranking, a spot now held by Pickerington Central (Ohio) tight end Tayvion Galloway.
“I see myself fitting into Tuscaloosa and the environment there,” Odom said247Sports. “That’s when I built a great relationship with Coach [Nick] Saban. They showed me the ways I can be used and get a coach [Tommy] Rees there. He had some great tight butts at Notre Dame and that was very attractive.”
Listed at 6-foot-5 and 215 pounds, Odom projects a dynamic, firm, next-level tight end.
“Must be viewed as a potential mismatch and one of the best offensive weapons in the class of 2024,” 247Sports director of scouting Andrew Ivins wrote of Odom. “He’ll probably need some seasoning before he’s ready to go, but his skills suggest he could thrive in a modern spread attack.”
With the addition of Odom, Alabama moved into the top five of the 247Sports Composite Team Rankings ahead of USC and Penn State. The Crimson Tide has the highest average recruiting rating in the country with only 14 pledges. The second highest class with only 14 commits is Texas at number 20.
Odom was named a Junior All-American by MaxPreps after catching 63 passes for 1,121 yards and 13 touchdowns as he led his Carrollton squad to the 7A State Championship Game against Mill Creek. Future Alabama teammate Caleb Downs led Mill Creek to a victory over Carrollton in the state title game.
|
