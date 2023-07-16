Adam Zampa’s Major League Cricket shirt number is setting the internet on fire





Adam Zampa’s choice of jersey number 420 for Major League Cricket has raised eyebrows. Photo: Twitter Z is for Zampa. Z is also for crazy. Australian cricket star Adam Zampa immediately made headlines for America’s fledgling Major League Cricket competition – and it had nothing to do with what he did with bat or ball. The extroverted Aussie leg spinner instead caused a storm with his number choice on the back of his LA Knight Riders jersey. Zampa chose number 420 – presumably in reference to marijuana – for the game against the Texas Super Kings. ‘SURPRISED’: Alex Carey’s telling response to Jonny Bairstow Ashes’ outrage CLASSIC: Mitchell Starc’s hilarious reveal of Alyssa Healy during Ashes’ battle ENORMOUS: Michael Neser puts Ashes voters on notice in an astonishing performance The origins of 420 are a bit murky, with one suggestion that it was the police radio call used for every doping-related crime in the US. Another explanation is the room number the Grateful Dead used to stay at during their touring days. A more plausible reason is the codename given to their group by a bunch of schoolboys in 1971 after discovering a marijuana crop in San Francisco. The boys were supposed to meet after school at 4:20 PM, hence the tag. Australian cricketer Adam Zampa plays here for the Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League. Photo: Getty Every year around the world, marijuana enthusiasts gather on April 20 (4/20 on the US calendar) to celebrate their love of weed and push for its decriminalization. Zampa hasn’t publicly explained why he chose jersey number 420, but fans have decided it’s his way of bringing some life and color to the American tournament. Adam Zampa jersey number is taking the internet by storm It certainly became a major talking point. Fans from around the cricketing world took to social media to speculate about Zampa’s motives for using 420. Adam Zampa remains one of cricket’s strangest characters The 31-year-old has long done things his way and refuses to conform to the straightforward ways of crickets. He lives on a farm on the north coast of NSW – away from the big cricket centers – and long ago adopted a vegan diet. Story continues He is passionate about environmental and social issues and a strong supporter of animal welfare. Now it seems he is lending his support to another popular cause. Zampas LA Knight Riders are co-owned by Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan and feature leading West Indian players Sunil Narime, Andre Russell, South African Rilee Rossouw and New Zealander Lockie Ferguson. Sign up for our newsletter and score the biggest sports stories of the week.

