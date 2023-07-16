Noah Barber leaves the Jayhawks and signs MLB deal





A supposed Kansas football game for the 2023 season announced that he would be leaving the Jayhawks after signing an MLB free agent contract with the Kansas City Royals. The Kansas Jayhawks have had their fair share of dual-sport athletes in the past. Look no further than star football player Devin Neal, who played part of his freshman year of KU baseball, or former walk-on basketball player and football player James Sosinsky. While many college-level players have managed to balance two sports, that doesn’t make it any less impressive. Now, a cornerback who would be one of head coach Lance Leipold’s PWOs in 2023 is deviating from the roster to the diamond. Noah Barber, a defensive back who recently graduated from Blue Valley North at Overland Park, is getting a chance in minor league baseball with his hometown KC Royals. The organisation signed him to an undrafted free-agent contract after not hearing his name called in this year’s MLB Draft. He is leaving the Kansas football team, effective immediately. In baseball, he mostly sees time in the outfield, although he did get reps on the mound when he played in high school. According to Perfect game, Barber is 6 feet 8 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds, and is 18 years and two months old. He bats and throws right-handed. READ: Kansas has successful week at Big 12 Media Days MaxPreps let him play in 13 games as a senior, batting for a .289 average and hitting five extra-base hits. The move comes as somewhat of a surprise, as Barber hadn’t received much national attention from most recruiting channels, but it’s a high-risk, low-reward acquisition for struggling Royals and GM JJ Picollo. If baseball doesn’t work out for Barber, he can re-enroll in Kansas to play football again. Either way, we wish him well as he embarks on his new journey. Multisport star: Noah Barber of Blue Valley North, a 6’3 180lb DB who was committed to KU football, signs a free contract with the Kansas City Royals ⚾️ Barber, an outfielder with nice speed and power, will start his professional baseball career in anticipation of a physical… pic.twitter.com/oiwdRKRK7u — Sports in Kansas (@sportsinkansas) July 14, 2023 To follow @ThroughThePhog on Twitter and like our page @throughthephog on Facebook for more Kansas Jayhawks coverage.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://throughthephog.com/2023/07/16/kansas-football-noah-barber-royals/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos