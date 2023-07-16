Former Men’s Tennis Great Neal Skupski Claims Wimbledon Doubles Title – LSU





WIMBLEDONEngland Former LSU men’s tennis great Neal Skupski and his doubles partner Wesley Koolhof of the Netherlands clinched their first major title together after winning Wimbledon doubles in 2023 with a 6-4, 6-4 victory over Spain’s Marcel Granollers and Argentina’s Horacio Zeballos on Saturday. Born in Liverpool, England, Skupski claimed his first major men’s doubles title for his home country, becoming only the second Englishman to win Wimbeldon doubles in the tournament’s “Open” era (1969) and the first since 2012 when Jonathan Murray and his partner took credit. ‘I don’t know what to say. This feeling is not getting better at the moment,” Skupski said after the game. “Me and Wesley got together and this year one of our goals was to win a Grand Slam. Now that we’ve done it, it feels very special.” The big win is the first for the pair, who only started working together 18 months ago. The duo have enjoyed huge success in doubles since playing together, rising to No. 1 in the Pepperstone ATP Doubles Rankings last season, but have yet to claim a major title together. Ahead of Saturday, the closest was the 2022 US Open, where the pair fell in the final. The pair was ranked as the No. 1 seed in the double draw and showed their dominance throughout the double draw, taking back-to-back wins in rounds one through three. In the quarter-finals against Ariel Behar of Uruguay and Adam Pavlasek of the Czech Republic, the pair reversed a first-set defeat to come from behind to claim a 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 win to advance to the semi-finals. In that semifinal, the top-ranked pair defeated the No. 6-seeded duo of India’s Rohan Bopanna and Australia’s Matthew Ebden in straight sets, 7-5, 6-4. In the final on Saturday, the pair continued their dominant form, holding up just one break point in the whole match. The break point came in the second set, but the pair held off and then broke to take a decisive 3–2 set lead. The winning moment came when Skupski served to Granollers, whose return sailed past Skupski on the backline to give the pair the final point needed for victory. Although it was his first men’s doubles major, Skupski is no stranger to titles at Wimbledon. He claimed his first Wimbledon title in 2021 in mixed doubles alongside Desirae Krawczyk and the pair repeated the honor in 2022. With Saturday’s win, he became the first Englishman to claim both a mixed and men’s title at Wimbledon since Leslie Godfree in 1926 . He becomes only the second former Tiger to claim a major men’s doubles title and the first since Michael Venus won the doubles at the French Open in 2017. Skupski represented the Purple & Gold for four years from 2008-2012 in a decorated career that saw him twice earned ITA Doubles All-American honors in 2009 and 2011. While at LSU, he played under head coach Jeff Brown and received coaching from then assistant coach Danny Bryan. Bryan recently returned to Baton Rouge as head coach of the men’s tennis program in 2022.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://lsusports.net/news/2023/07/15/former-mens-tennis-great-neal-skupski-claims-wimbledon-doubles-title/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos