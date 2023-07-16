Sports
Another year chasing the storm
Manchester Storm are pleased to announce the return of blueliner Pursue Harrison.
The 26-year-old southpaw has more than 200 ECHL appearances over five seasons representing: Jacksonville IceMen; Norfolk Admirals; South Carolina Stingrays and Rapid City Rush.
Prior to professional hockey, Harrison rubbed shoulders with several current NHL players during a successful four-year tenure with the WHL’s Regina Pats, in the major juniors. In 240 games, Harrison scored 17 goals and 94 assists, and was also awarded the A in 2015/16.
The defenders first arrived in Manchester in early November 2022 and his smooth skating caught the attention of fans and coaches across the league. However, a good relationship with the city and coaching staff saw the Storm retain their man for the upcoming 2023-24 Elite League season.
In 43 EIHL games, Harrison had 10 points (2G 8A) and regularly recorded big minutes within the top two defensive pairings.
Matt Ginn, Head Coach, had this to say about the returning man: Chase came in midway through last season and was instrumental in strengthening our defensive game. He is very good defensively and prides himself on being difficult to play. Chase is a great teammate and player who leads by example. He was also a big reason why the penalty kicks improved when we brought him in. I’m thrilled to bring Chase back this season.
The returning defender added: I’m super excited to be back in Manchester and can’t wait to be back in the storm shelter in front of the best fans in the league. We really started to find our identity as a team last year and I’m excited to continue that this season and see what we can do.
