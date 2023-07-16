89-year-old Rachel Williams goes for gold in table tennis at National Senior Games





PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The National Senior Games are right here in Pittsburgh right now. One of those older athletes is 89-year-old Rachel Williams who hopes to win gold in table tennis despite only taking up the sport at the beginning of the pandemic. When the world went on hiatus in 2020, Williams needed a way to stay active and that’s when she made the decision to take up table tennis. However, there was a small problem: she had to find an opponent and for that she had to be creative. “I thought, this is an opportunity for me to get a table tennis robot,” Williams recalled. From there, a robot opponent, a paddle, and a passion met all at once. “I started hitting a lot of balls and got excited about it,” she said. “Then I got in touch with friends who also liked table tennis.” It started out as just a fun activity and a way to stay active, but once she got around to playing with friends, a little bit of competitive fire started to come into the picture. It led her and her friends to go out with their show, so to speak. “Several of us signed up for a game and to my surprise I earned a silver medal,” said Williams. “That was the impetus, so I thought about what else could happen.” She also gave us advice for anyone who might want to start playing table tennis. “My advice to them is to just try. We never know what we can actually do until we try new activities,” she said. Finally get this, for a workout routine, she wakes up, tap dances, goes to the gym, then goes for a walk. All this for breakfast. Then it’s time for table tennis.

