Aggie Duo helps Spain win two European amateur team titles – Texas A&M Athletics





EPILANGES, Switzerland Texas A&M golfers Cayetana Fernández Garcia-Poggio and James Montojo led Spain’s attacks in a historic weekend of wins at the European Ladies’ Team Championship and the European Amateur Team Championship respectively. Both events were organized by the European Golf Association. The venue for the women’s tournament was Tawast Golf & Country Club in Hämeenlinna, Finland. Royal Waterloo Golf Club in Lasne, Belgium was the venue of the men’s event. Fernández García-Poggio helped Spain to their sixth continental team title on the women’s side with Saturday’s 4.5-2.5 victory over England in the championship game. She teamed with Carla Bernat Escuder to topple Caley Mcginty and Lottie Woad in the morning’s 2&1 quarter match and helped clinch the title with a 4&3 victory over McGinty in the afternoon singles action. Montojo played a key role in his country’s 4-3 victory over Denmark in Saturday’s title fight. It marked Spain’s sixth men’s win, including the first nation to win back-to-back titles since Scotland in 2015 and ’16. Spain trailed 3-2 before Montojo sealed his match against Kristian Hjort Bressum, 2&1. He also gave the Spaniards a 1-0 lead early in the game, partnering Jose Luis Ballester to score a 4&3 win over Jacob Skov Olesen and Gustav Frimodt in the early quartet. Spain became the first country to claim the men’s and women’s titles in the same year since Sweden in 2019. Spain also accomplished the feat in 2003. Fernández García-Poggio earned two points in the quarter-final win over the Czech Republic alongside Bernat Escuder for a 3&2 overthrow of Patricie Mackova and Natalie Saint Germain in the morning and a 6&4 dispatch of Agata Vahalova in the afternoon. She also claimed a point in the semifinal against Germany with a 3&2 decision against Celina Sattelkau. Montojo was good for 3.5 points in the quarterfinals and semifinals. He helped Spain beat Italy 5–2 in the round of 16. Montojo and Ballester beat Flavio Michetti and Riccardo Fantinelli, 4&3 in the morning and Montojo battled Matteo Cristoni in 19 holes in the afternoon. Spain scored a 4.5-2.5 victory over England in the semi-final. It took Montojo and Ballester 19 holes to get past Barclay Brown and Dylan Radford and the Aggie halved his hole with Arron Edwards-Hill. Fernández García-Poggio recorded a total of 6-under 138 (70-68) in two rounds to finish tied for 10th placee in individual stroke play Wednesday. Her effort helped Spain move into the top flight of the match play portion of the tournament with a third-place finish. Spain finished second in stroke play action on the men’s side as Montojo bolstered the effort with a 5-under 139 (70-69) to reach 16the individually. Fernández García-Poggio starts her career in August. She is currently number 3 in the World Amateur Rankings An up-and-coming sophomore, Montojo enjoyed a successful rookie campaign at Aggieland. He was a two-time SEC Freshman of the Week and received all-tournament recognition at the Louisiana Classics with a fourth-place finish.

