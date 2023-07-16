Cricket-De Silva and Mathews save Sri Lanka after Afridi blows | The mighty 790 KFGO





(Reuters) Dhananjaya de Silva and Angelo Mathews helped Sri Lanka overcome a top-level collapse to reach 242-6 in the first day of the opening test against Pakistan in Galle on Sunday. Home captain Dimuth Karunaratne’s decision to bat appeared to have backfired after Shaheen Afridi landed three strikes in the morning session as Sri Lanka fell to 54-4. De Silva, who hit 94, and Mathews then forged a 131-run partnership to steady the ship in the first match of the two-Test series. Mathews fell to the spot after making 64, but De Silva went on to put together another 50-plus partnership with Sadeera Samarawickrama who made 36 before Agha Salman dismissed him with the final episode of the day. Earlier, Afridi made an emphatic return to Test cricket after Sri Lanka opted to bat at a venue where they have played six of their last eight Tests and won four. Afridi had suffered a hamstring injury at the same stadium last year and the left-arm fast bowler didn’t have long to wait to claim his 100th test wicket. In his second over, Afridi reached the milestone when he induced a big edge from opener Nishan Madushka to make four, and Sarfaraz Ahmed caught the ball behind the stumps. Rain interrupted play after 5.5 overs but Afridi mowed down Sri Lanka’s top after play resumed as Kusal Mendis (12) was killed in the slip and Karunaratne (29) fell behind. Naseem Shah fired Dinesh Chandimal, who made one, before Mathews and the Silva saved Sri Lanka. Abrar Ahmed removed Mathews with the last delivery before the tea break, but de Silva, who hit three sixes and 10 fours in his smash hit, stayed on track for his 10th test hundred. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; Editing by Clare Fallon)

