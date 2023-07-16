Oregon’s Bo Nix hosts nearly 500 youth at youth soccer camp in Eugene

Oregon quarterback Bo Nix took a short break from his off-season responsibilities and helped set up a youth football camp at North Eugene High School on Saturday morning, which attracted nearly 500 kids.

Managed with help from event management company FlexWork, a line of hundreds of kids between the ages of six and 16 snaked through the NEHS parking lot to meet Nix and catch passes from the Ducks quarterback.

Saturday’s event was a good break for Nix, who has been busy building rapport with his teammates, both old and new, along with honing his own skills for his final collegiate season this fall.

It’s great, it’s a good reset and a reminder of why I do what I do all week to get to the weekend, he said. To be in a great atmosphere and a great group of guys, it’s a good reminder that you don’t just work in the dark for no reason, it comes to fruition every once in a while and this is one of those times.

Nix has had the opportunity to host youth camps a few times in the past, but he has mostly hosted youth camps closer to home in Alabama. Entering his senior year in Oregon after transferring from Auburn for the 2022 season, Nix wanted to host camp at his new home after throwing for 3,593 yards and 29 touchdowns in a Ducks uniform.

When Nix arrived at camp and saw the crowd waiting, he was pleasantly surprised.

We have a great crowd here, I’m very thankful for our community, Nix said. They have always been very helpful. We represented many wonderful children and families and were very excited for today.

Camp participants could take a group photo with Nix, while also getting a chance to practice drills with local coaches and possibly catch passes from Nix, who was running a scrimmage-style drill.

VIP campers could meet Nix in person and have their photo taken with him.

We were lucky to be able to do this sort of thing, Nix said. Many guys in college football can do these things for kids. At one point we were like them and just wanted to hang out with the college students and that’s what we’re going to do for them.

I hope they have fun. I hope they enjoy their experience, I hope they learn something, I hope they meet some friends and in the end just have a good day and don’t get sunburnt.

With fall camp starting in a few weeks and Nix getting ready to head to Las Vegas for Pac-12 Media Day next week, the Ducks QB wanted one more chance to host a community event before the real grind begins.

Anytime you can give back to the community and the younger generation, they’re going through what I’ve been through, Nix said. Anytime you can give back and be a light to them, it’s a special moment. I was once in their shoes now that we have the opportunity to give back, it’s important to do that.

