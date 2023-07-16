Sports
Oregon’s Bo Nix hosts nearly 500 youth at youth soccer camp in Eugene
Oregon quarterback Bo Nix took a short break from his off-season responsibilities and helped set up a youth football camp at North Eugene High School on Saturday morning, which attracted nearly 500 kids.
Managed with help from event management company FlexWork, a line of hundreds of kids between the ages of six and 16 snaked through the NEHS parking lot to meet Nix and catch passes from the Ducks quarterback.
Saturday’s event was a good break for Nix, who has been busy building rapport with his teammates, both old and new, along with honing his own skills for his final collegiate season this fall.
It’s great, it’s a good reset and a reminder of why I do what I do all week to get to the weekend, he said. To be in a great atmosphere and a great group of guys, it’s a good reminder that you don’t just work in the dark for no reason, it comes to fruition every once in a while and this is one of those times.
Nix has had the opportunity to host youth camps a few times in the past, but he has mostly hosted youth camps closer to home in Alabama. Entering his senior year in Oregon after transferring from Auburn for the 2022 season, Nix wanted to host camp at his new home after throwing for 3,593 yards and 29 touchdowns in a Ducks uniform.
When Nix arrived at camp and saw the crowd waiting, he was pleasantly surprised.
We have a great crowd here, I’m very thankful for our community, Nix said. They have always been very helpful. We represented many wonderful children and families and were very excited for today.
Camp participants could take a group photo with Nix, while also getting a chance to practice drills with local coaches and possibly catch passes from Nix, who was running a scrimmage-style drill.
VIP campers could meet Nix in person and have their photo taken with him.
We were lucky to be able to do this sort of thing, Nix said. Many guys in college football can do these things for kids. At one point we were like them and just wanted to hang out with the college students and that’s what we’re going to do for them.
I hope they have fun. I hope they enjoy their experience, I hope they learn something, I hope they meet some friends and in the end just have a good day and don’t get sunburnt.
With fall camp starting in a few weeks and Nix getting ready to head to Las Vegas for Pac-12 Media Day next week, the Ducks QB wanted one more chance to host a community event before the real grind begins.
Anytime you can give back to the community and the younger generation, they’re going through what I’ve been through, Nix said. Anytime you can give back and be a light to them, it’s a special moment. I was once in their shoes now that we have the opportunity to give back, it’s important to do that.
Alec Dietz covers University of Oregon football, women’s basketball and baseball for The Register-Guard. You can reach him at[email protected]m and you can follow him on Twitter @AlecDietz.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.registerguard.com/story/sports/college/2023/07/15/oregon-quarterback-bo-nix-hosts-nearly-500-at-youth-football-camp-in-eugene/70417109007/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Everyone expects us to win: England try to live in the present
- Hollywood strikes could lead to ‘absolute meltdown’: IAC’s Diller
- Oregon’s Bo Nix hosts nearly 500 youth at youth soccer camp in Eugene
- Wimbledon 2023 men’s singles final: Sonam Kapoor watches Djokovic v Alcaraz match with Anand Ahuja
- Stock market rally: How I would invest 1,000 UK stocks today
- AI learned from social media, books, etc. Currently facing lawsuits.
- Nawaz Sharif will change his destiny… if elected to power: Pak PM Shehbaz
- Donald Trump’s nightmarish golf rod filmed, and it’s embarrassing
- A sign at the park defaced with anti-Indian graffiti targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi
- Leaked figures of 4 deputy ministers who are inaugurated by Jokowi tomorrow
- Joining the Indo-Pacific trade bloc would inevitably increase UK GDP by 1.8 billion, and trade with the US would soon cease. | political news
- A charismatic actor best known for a song that wasn’t rude at all The Irish Times