OCEC organizes free summer sports activities for a month





Muscat – Youths and children tired of being cooped up indoors due to the harsh summer now have the chance to play various games for free in an air-conditioned environment. From Monday, the month-long “Sports Spark” activities will begin in Hall No. 1 and 2 of the Oman Convention and Exhibition Center (OCEC), allowing people to enjoy various sports indoors until August 5. The activities take place every day from 5 pm to midnight and include football games, a dedicated jogging track, taekwondo lessons, table tennis competitions, bodybuilding activities and exhibitions and karate demonstrations. Manal al Kiyumi, marketing manager of OCEC, told Muscat Daily that the event is planned to give Omani citizens and expatriates a chance to enjoy games without getting tired under the sun as they can now do so in an air-conditioned cool environment at OCEC. The event is scheduled to run for three weeks until August 5, but depending on responses and other bookings from the property, it could be extended, she said, adding that those interested can just come and play games, including table tennis, or use the running track. However, for team sports such as football, those interested must register. According to Manal, the event is suitable for people in Muscat to enjoy as a family with a variety of games for children, food stalls and a DJ playing music until midnight every day. On some days there are also special football matches exclusively for women and children. Said al Shanfari, CEO of OCEC, expressed his enthusiasm and said: This event serves as a platform for the Oman Convention and Exhibition Center to promote and support small and medium-sized enterprises in the sports industry. OCEC has partnered with a group of these companies to organize and manage these exciting sports activities, highlighting their contributions to the respective fields.

