Sports
Pakistan cricket team likely squad for 2023 Asian Games
The 2023 Asian Games will be held in Hangzhou, China. This year’s competition is scheduled from September 23 to October 8. Cricket featured twice at the Asian Games but did not feature at the last Games held in Jakarta in 2018.
Cricket World Cup 2023 is also scheduled from October 5 to November 19. Thus, player pool for the mega event will not be eligible for the Asian Games 2023. Let us now discuss the history of the Asian Games in cricket as well as the likely selection of Pakistan for this event.
History of Cricket in the Asian Games
Cricket was first seen at the 2010 Asian Games in which Bangladesh is the gold medalist, while Afghanistan and Pakistan were awarded silver and bronze medals respectively. Although India did not participate.
Also Read: It Doesn’t Matter How You Start, It Matters Where You Finish Players Who Peaked After Turning 30
The 2014 saw the Asian Games South Korea for the second time, in which Pakistan and India did not participate. Sri Lanka won the gold medal in this event, while Afghanistan and Bangladesh received silver and bronze medals respectively.
In 2018, at the Asian Games in Jakarta, Cricket was not featured that year.
Top order
In the absence of regular openers, Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, Saim Ayub and Abdulah Safique are likely to take on Pakistan’s role in the 2023 Asian Games. Saim recently made his debut for Pakistan against Afghanistan. Moreover, he scored 341 runs with a massive 165.5 strike rate in the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).
Abdullah Safique, who scored 268 points in PSL-8 with an impressive 144 hit percentage, is another possible opener. After an impressive performance in T20 Blast 2023, Haider Ali was able to return to the Pakistan team in Asian Games 2023. He scored 268 points with a good pass rate of 138.4 in the ongoing T20 Blast.
Hassebullah will also be available as a back-up wicket-keeper and back-up opener.
Middle order
Tayyab Tahir and hardhitter-batter Asil Ali will probably take the substitution as middle-class hitter, along with veteran batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed. Sarfaraz is likely to return to the Pakistan T20 team in these 2023 Asian Games and there is a possibility of taking over the leadership of the group as well.
Khushdil Shah and Qasim Akram, Azam Khan are also considered middle class hitters in the coming time 2023 Asian Games.
spinners
Spinners play an important role in the shorter format of the game. In the absence of regular spinners, Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Qadir and Abrar Ahmed are likely to be included in the 2023 Asian Games squad.
In the past, Usman Qadir was not getting consistent opportunities in playing IX, so being selected for the mega event will give Usman a huge chance to prove his worth.
Speedy Bowers
The main bowlers will be busy in the 2023 World Cup, so there is an opportunity for the others. Hassan Ali is one of those likely to return to the Pakistan squad for the 2023 Asian Games squad. Hassan is out of the Pakistan squad for 10 months due to his poor form. But he performed well in the province season and was also selected for the test squad against Sri Lanka.
The young sensational Zaman Khan and Ihsanulah are likely to get their place in the upcoming event. Shahnawaz Dahani and Faheem Ashraf will also be present. Abbas Afridi will also be available in the reserves.
Pakistani final squad for 2023 Asian Games
fogged
- Saim
- Abdullah
- Haider Ali
- Taiyab Tahir
- Asif Ali
- Khusdil Shah
Wicket-keepers
- Sarfraz Ahmad(C)
- Hasebullah
spinners
- Usman Qadir
- Abraham Ahmad
Fast bowlers
- Hassan Ali
- Fahim Ashraf
- Ihsanulallah
- Zaman Khan
- Shahnawaz Dahani
To book
- Qasim Akram
- Abbas Afridi
- Azam Khan
Read also:
|
Sources
2/ https://greenteam1992.com/pakistan-cricket-team-probable-squad-for-asian-games-2023/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Pakistan cricket team likely squad for 2023 Asian Games
- Pharrell Is the Future of FashionAnd the Future Looks Creative AF
- How Cloud PPM Gives Tech Companies a Advantage
- Trump doubles down on anti-democratic rhetoric in new speech, calling 2024 our final battle
- Key tech takeaways from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the UAE
- Jokowi will inaugurate a new Minister of Communication and Information and a number of Wamen, here are the estimated names
- US Southwest bakes in potentially deadly record high temperatures | Extreme weather conditions
- This actress became the highest female tax payer in Bollywood with a Rs 10 crore tax; it’s not Alia, Katrina, Kareena, Aishwarya
- OCEC organizes free summer sports activities for a month
- The effortless 4-step capsule wardrobe to never have a bad outfit day again
- Expect the stock market to remain “fat and flat” this year [Video]
- Your employer is (probably) not ready for artificial intelligence