Pakistan cricket team likely squad for 2023 Asian Games

The 2023 Asian Games will be held in Hangzhou, China. This year’s competition is scheduled from September 23 to October 8. Cricket featured twice at the Asian Games but did not feature at the last Games held in Jakarta in 2018.

Cricket World Cup 2023 is also scheduled from October 5 to November 19. Thus, player pool for the mega event will not be eligible for the Asian Games 2023. Let us now discuss the history of the Asian Games in cricket as well as the likely selection of Pakistan for this event.

History of Cricket in the Asian Games

Cricket was first seen at the 2010 Asian Games in which Bangladesh is the gold medalist, while Afghanistan and Pakistan were awarded silver and bronze medals respectively. Although India did not participate.

The 2014 saw the Asian Games South Korea for the second time, in which Pakistan and India did not participate. Sri Lanka won the gold medal in this event, while Afghanistan and Bangladesh received silver and bronze medals respectively.

In 2018, at the Asian Games in Jakarta, Cricket was not featured that year.

Top order

In the absence of regular openers, Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, Saim Ayub and Abdulah Safique are likely to take on Pakistan’s role in the 2023 Asian Games. Saim recently made his debut for Pakistan against Afghanistan. Moreover, he scored 341 runs with a massive 165.5 strike rate in the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Abdullah Safique, who scored 268 points in PSL-8 with an impressive 144 hit percentage, is another possible opener. After an impressive performance in T20 Blast 2023, Haider Ali was able to return to the Pakistan team in Asian Games 2023. He scored 268 points with a good pass rate of 138.4 in the ongoing T20 Blast.

Hassebullah will also be available as a back-up wicket-keeper and back-up opener.

Middle order

Tayyab Tahir and hardhitter-batter Asil Ali will probably take the substitution as middle-class hitter, along with veteran batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed. Sarfaraz is likely to return to the Pakistan T20 team in these 2023 Asian Games and there is a possibility of taking over the leadership of the group as well.

Khushdil Shah and Qasim Akram, Azam Khan are also considered middle class hitters in the coming time 2023 Asian Games.

spinners

Spinners play an important role in the shorter format of the game. In the absence of regular spinners, Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Qadir and Abrar Ahmed are likely to be included in the 2023 Asian Games squad.

In the past, Usman Qadir was not getting consistent opportunities in playing IX, so being selected for the mega event will give Usman a huge chance to prove his worth.

Speedy Bowers

The main bowlers will be busy in the 2023 World Cup, so there is an opportunity for the others. Hassan Ali is one of those likely to return to the Pakistan squad for the 2023 Asian Games squad. Hassan is out of the Pakistan squad for 10 months due to his poor form. But he performed well in the province season and was also selected for the test squad against Sri Lanka.

The young sensational Zaman Khan and Ihsanulah are likely to get their place in the upcoming event. Shahnawaz Dahani and Faheem Ashraf will also be present. Abbas Afridi will also be available in the reserves.

Pakistani final squad for 2023 Asian Games

fogged

Saim Abdullah Haider Ali Taiyab Tahir Asif Ali Khusdil Shah

Wicket-keepers

Sarfraz Ahmad(C) Hasebullah

spinners

Usman Qadir Abraham Ahmad

Fast bowlers

Hassan Ali Fahim Ashraf Ihsanulallah Zaman Khan Shahnawaz Dahani

To book

Qasim Akram

Abbas Afridi

Azam Khan

