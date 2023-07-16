Big 12 coaches give their first impressions of BYU football

Arlington, Texas When BYU players and coaches arrived in Texas on Wednesday, there weren’t too many familiar faces.

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian, of course, needed no introduction. He played quarterback for the Cougars in 1995 and is in a long-term relationship with Kalani Sitake.

I’m really proud of him, Sarkisian said. He’s done a great job leading BYU to this point, and we’re staying connected and staying close that way.

But beyond Sarkisian, BYU has a long way to go to make connections in its new conference. For now, most of what the league knows about Provo is based on reputation and history. The personal rivalry is not there yet.

What does the rest of the conference think of the newest member?

Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell said he had always seen Provo as a place where he wanted to play. He grew up watching legendary coach LaVell Edwards lead the Cougars in games on ESPN in the 90s.

I’ve always dreamed of playing BYU and that Provo area is something I grew up looking at, Campbell said. Those late night games on ESPN. I’m really looking forward to the chance to race there.

The Cyclones are coming to Provo on November 11.

Edwards was a common theme in what other coaches knew about BYU. TCU head coach Sonny Dykes said his father, Hall of Fame coach Spike Dykes, worked with Edwards. Texas Tech, where the elder Dykes coached, ran an attack very similar to the airstrike style BYU used with Steve Young, Ty Detmer and Marc Wilson.

I have tremendous respect for BYU. My dad and LaVell Edwards were good friends, so I grew up a BYU fan watching Ty Detmer, Dykes told BYUtv. Being from Texas and Ty’s dad was a high school coach, I kind of knew the Detmer family.

Dykes will have coached against BYU before the Cougars come to Fort Worth in September. Dykes could remember the first time he visited Utah.

Going back to my days as offensive coordinator in Arizona, I was hired there to fix the offense and we came to Provo for my first game, he said. We had about 30 yards of rest. I thought this might be the shortest tenure as a play-caller in college football history. A year later, we played BYU in the Las Vegas Bowl and won the game.

Several of the coaches who had to come to Provo this year tried to joke about what lay ahead. Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables said it will likely be about 80 degrees when the Sooners roll into town in late November to play the Cougars on their final day.

No, it’s going to be a great atmosphere, Venables said with a laugh. Again, incredible fan base. There won’t be an empty chair in the house. It’s going to be an adult football team, like many of the BYU teams. Coach and his staff have done a fantastic job establishing a program of culture and toughness. You’ll have to earn the win. They won’t give you anything.

Cincinnati head coach Scott Satterfield was a little less enthusiastic about a trip west. The Bearcats are the first Big 12 team BYU hosts this season. And that Friday night game is two time zones away for Cincinnati.

When I looked at our schedule, that was the first thing I noticed. First, I hate playing short weeks, Satterfield said. I do not like it. I don’t know anyone who really likes it. The players don’t like it. The coaches don’t like it. It’s hard to bounce back, win or lose and play the next week, especially on the go.

That is a long journey for us and that will be a night game, he continued. I think maybe 10:30 Eastern Time on that Friday night. We know it’s a hostile environment to go to BYU. They have a great football team there and great fan support.

Eventually every coach will get through Utah. But until then, this week has been an introduction to BYU for most of the competition.

Love what BYU is doing and the style of play, Texas Tech coach Joey McGuire ended. Looking forward to new members.

Sarkisian said he was just happy that BYU will travel from Texas in the Big 12 to Austin during its senior year.

BYU has been a national brand for decades, he said. Back to Coach Edwards and what he could do. … Now that I’m in a Power Five situation in the Big 12, I’m happy for them. I’m happy for BYU. I am happy for their alumni and those players. I think it’s a great opportunity. Then we get the chance to play them. I’m glad we don’t have to go to Provo. We’ll get them in Austin. So that will be fun.