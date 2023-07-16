Report: Wild, Duhaime avoid arbitration with one-year deal – Minnesota Wild





Nothing gets things done like deadlines. With the Minnesota Wild and Brandon Duhaime heading to an arbitration hearing on Thursday, the two sides wrapped things up on Sunday afternoon and signed a one-year, $1.1 million deal, as reported by from Sportsnet Eliot Friedman. Duhaime played his second full season with the Wild last year, following his six-goal, 17-point season as a rookie with 9 goals and an assist in 51 games this season. Duhaime struggled with injuries all year, obscuring some signs of progress for the rugged forward. Duhaime finished third on the team (among those with more than 400 minutes) in scoring 0.97 goals per hour at 5-on-5, behind only Matt Boldy (1.12) and Kirill Kaprizov (1.04). Duhaime’s scoring percentage ranks tied for 84th out of 413 NHL forwards, comparing favorably with high-end players such as Nikolaj Ehlers (0.98), Patrik Laine (0.97), and Patrice Bergeron (0.95). Duhaime may not have the raw talent or all-around offensive ability of those players, but he has good speed, flashes of great hands and fires the puck a ton. Last season, he was one of only 62 NHLers to shoot nine times an hour or more at 5-on-5. Players like Trevor Lewis, Frank Vatrano and Miles Wood have made solid careers with that profile, and now Duhaime can prove he belongs in that league over a full, healthy season. The amount of money Duhaime was signing up for might not seem super significant considering the gap between what the Wild and Duhaime were looking for was almost certainly a few hundred thousand dollars. But for Minnesota, every dollar counts this offseason, with the weight of the Zach Parise and Ryan Suter acquisitions squeezing the team to nearly $15 million. The Wild has yet to sign Filip Gustavsson (whose arbitration hearing is scheduled). August 4) and Calen Addison, who are both Restricted Free Agents this offseason. Assuming Marco Rossi and Brock Faber will be on the roster, they have one more spot on the roster after agreeing to Gustavsson and Addison’s terms. The team has about $6.32 million to get all that done, while hopefully leaving some room to add on the trade deadline, or at least pay out rookie bonuses. This deal also sets Minnesota up for a tough off-season next summer. The identity of the Wild revolves around bigger, rougher two-way players like Duhaime, Joel Eriksson Ek, Marcus Foligno and Pat Maroon. After this season, Duhaime, Foligno, and Maroon will all become unrestricted free agents, and the Wild’s buyout burden won’t lessen. What do they do then? That’s a problem to sort out next year. Between now and then, the Wild had to keep Duhaime going for the next season. They solved the problem they could now solve at a reasonable rate that both Duhaime and the team should be comfortable with.

