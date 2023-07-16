2023 England vs Australia matches and TV channel

Chris Woakes was overcome with emotion in the wake of his first match-winning contribution in a decade of Ashes cricket, admitting he feared his Test career was over after a long absence from the side.

Woakes, 34, had not played a test since March last year, before the Bazball revolution, and had played just one test in England since a strong summer in 2020, where he is so much more effective than abroad.

But, in part to balance the England side when Ben Stokes was unable to bowl, he was called back to Headingley where he picked up six vital wickets, all from players in Australia’s top seven, before keeping his composure by an unbeaten 32 to lead his team to the top. victory. Woakes made his test debut back in the 2013 Ashes, but this was his most complete appearance against Australia.

A knee injury kept Woakes out of the first summer under Stokes and Brendon McCullum before England preferred him to white-ball cricket this winter. But he made it a point to turn down IPL wealth to play for Warwickshire in the County Championship, a move he is now delighted with.

It’s hard, it’s actually quite emotional, he said. You sometimes think the ship has sailed, of course. Especially when the team was going so well last summer and I wasn’t involved, obviously I had injuries and everything. It does make you wonder if that ship sailed. But I made a big decision at the beginning of the summer not to go to India and, you know, days like the one I had at Headingley make that decision pay off, comfortably.

Ashes fixtures and full schedule

First test Edgbaston, Birmingham 16–20 June (Australia won by two wickets)

Lords, London 28 June – 2 July (Australia won by 43 points)

Headingley, Leeds 6-10 July (England won by three wickets)

Old Trafford, Manchester July 19-23

Old Trafford, Manchester July 19-23 Fifth trialThe Oval, London July 27-31

Trent Bridge has missed a men’s test, although it was the venue for the one-off Test in the women’s Ashes.

What time does each test match start?

All five Tests are designated day matches, commencing at 11:00am (BST), and each day’s play lasts until 6:00pm, although time can be made up to 6:30pm, if there are no interruptions in play, to allow for 90 overs. Lunch is at 1pm and lasts 40 minutes and tea at 3:40pm lasts 20 minutes.

What is England’s all-field record in the Ashes?

Edgbaston P16 W6 L5 D5

P16 W6 L5 D5 Gentlemen P40 W7 L18 D15

P40 W7 L18 D15 Headley P26 W9 L9 D8

P26 W9 L9 D8 Old Traford P30 W7 L8 D15

P30 W7 L8 D15 The oval P38 W17 L7 D14

What TV channel is the Ashes on? How can I track it in the UK?

Live coverage

Sky has the domestic test rights and will be broadcasting all five matches live exclusively on Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Main Event.

More people tuned in for the Edgbaston Test than any other in Skys history, with a peak audience of 2.12 million narrowly beating the numbers for the 2019 Ashes Test at Headingley, when Ben Stokes staged an extraordinary heist in England.

TV highlights

The BBC has a highlights package showing Today at the Test on BBC2 at 7pm after each matchday.

Radio coverage

The BBC has the radio rights for domestic tests and provides ball-by-ball coverage (unless you’re listening on longwave during transmission forecast) on Radio 5 Live Sports Extra and via the BBC Sounds app.

TMS coverage is led as usual by Jonathan Agnew, alongside what it calls an iconic commentary team consisting of Isa Guha, Simon Mann, Alison Mitchell, Daniel Norcross and Jim Maxwell, with recapists Michael Vaughan, Sir Alastair Cook, Phil Tufnell, Glenn McGrath , Jason Gillespie, Ebony Rainford Brent, Vic Marks and Alex Hartley. Andy Zaltzman returns as goalscorer.

Who is in the Ashes squads?

England vice-captain Ollie Pope has been ruled out for the rest of the summer with a serious shoulder injury sustained in the second Ashes Test at Lords. It is the third serious shoulder injury of his career, although the previous two were to his left shoulder. The final injury requires surgery.

Pope’s injury has been a partial factor in a reshuffled England XI at Headingley. Harry Brook was promoted to No. 3, while Moeen offered Ali a spin option and lower order batting. Elsewhere, Chris Woakes and Mark Wood returned, with Josh Tongue and James Anderson left out after playing the second Test at Lords.

England squad for fourth Ashes Test

Ben Stokes (Captain), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

For the fourth Test, Australia are likely to recall Josh Hazlewood for Scott Boland, but could consider Michael Neser, who has been released from the squad to face match training with Glamorgan in the County Championship this week.

Nathan Lyon has been ruled out of the rest of the Ashes with a calf tear, but Cameron Green should have recovered from a hamstring injury in time for the fourth Test.

Australia squad for third Ashes Test

Pat Cummins (Captain), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (Vice captain), Mitchell Starc, David Warner.