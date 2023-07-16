Alcaraz kicks off tennis after the Big Three with a career-defining win at Wimbledon

Carlos Alcaraz celebrates victory at Wimbledon. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

This is what a generational change looks like: the greatest player of his generation, face down on the green grass of Wimbledon like a player 16 years his junior, dismantles him as he has dismantled so many others.

Novak Djokovic was as close to a certainty as there is in the sport this weekend at Wimbledon, a four-time defending champion and winner of 45 straight matches on Center Court. But over the course of five sets that lasted nearly five hours, 20-year-old Carlos Alcaraz stepped up and wrestled the title straight from Djokovic’s hands. The final totals: 1-6, 7-6 (8-6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4, numbers that merely hint at the epic nature of this back-and-forth, edge-of-despair to an instant classic at its peak.

Alcaraz’s victory was statistically impressive enough: nine aces to Djokovic’s 2, 66 winners to Djokovic’s 32. But the feeling of the match was so much more important. Alcaraz defeated Djokovic using the exact same techniques of resilience, patience and lightning fast strokes that Djokovic has used to win 23 grand slams and many more.

Djokovic captured Sunday’s first set with such speed and relentless precision that it looked like he would have the trophy in his hands before the American West Coast woke up. Alcaraz had never played on a stage like Wimbledon before, had never faced a final opponent of Djokovic’s caliber before. (Djokovic missed the 2022 US Open, which Alcaraz won, due to the COVID restrictions in the United States.)

But then something strange happened. Alcaraz calmed down and began firing his entire arsenal of shots. Alcaraz possesses a cannon forehand, a dart-accurate drop shot, and unparalleled speed, but when he gets bumped, it’s the fact that he overextends himself too quickly. He cramped up and lost his French Open semifinal to Djokovic earlier this year, but he’s clearly learned from that debacle.

In a five-set match, there are so many chances to lose focus, lose the thread, lose the match. Alcaraz ran through all those pointless double fouls, stupid unforced fouls, frustration on the part of the crowd and himself and still managed to regroup and win the damn game. That’s not the case of someone who learns from past mistakes, that’s someone who learns in real time and makes adjustments on the fly.

Djokovic masters this kind of instant recalibration. So many times he seemed to be on the strings or even doomed, and then, in the blink of an eye, the challenger discovers that they are the prey. For Djokovic it must indeed be an unsettling feeling to see the turnaround happen.

It is much too early to make far-reaching statements about Alcaraz’s career. Hell has to stack majors from now until about 2033 to even get into talks with Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer. But he’s already showing some remarkable qualities: Nadal’s style and fire, Federer’s charisma and range of shots, and a personal victory against Djokovic.

People have talked about his game which is made up of certain elements of Roger, Rafa and myself. I agree with that. He actually has the best of all three worlds,” Djokovic said after the game. “I’ve never played against a player like him.”

To be clear: Djokovic is not going anywhere. Hell has many more great opportunities ahead, and he still has several years left at the pinnacle of tennis. But for the first time, he appears to have a legitimate post-Nadal/Federer challenger, one who can not only beat him in the biggest games, but already has.

Djokovic came too late to be a true rival to Nadal and Federer, but a little too early to be anything but part of their era. He tends to suffer in comparison to them regardless of number. He’s cantankerous where Federer is sweet, mechanical where Nadal is free. Rooting for him has always felt like rooting for the Vegas house.

But now Djokovic’s career has become a lot more interesting. Now he hears footsteps. Suddenly his march to collect trophies is a race against time. Now, in every Grand Slam tournament in the future, he or we will check the placements to find out how early hell has to face Alcaraz. Because someone who can beat you where you’re at your best can beat you anywhere.