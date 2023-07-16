Sports
Alcaraz kicks off tennis after the Big Three with a career-defining win at Wimbledon
This is what a generational change looks like: the greatest player of his generation, face down on the green grass of Wimbledon like a player 16 years his junior, dismantles him as he has dismantled so many others.
Novak Djokovic was as close to a certainty as there is in the sport this weekend at Wimbledon, a four-time defending champion and winner of 45 straight matches on Center Court. But over the course of five sets that lasted nearly five hours, 20-year-old Carlos Alcaraz stepped up and wrestled the title straight from Djokovic’s hands. The final totals: 1-6, 7-6 (8-6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4, numbers that merely hint at the epic nature of this back-and-forth, edge-of-despair to an instant classic at its peak.
Alcaraz’s victory was statistically impressive enough: nine aces to Djokovic’s 2, 66 winners to Djokovic’s 32. But the feeling of the match was so much more important. Alcaraz defeated Djokovic using the exact same techniques of resilience, patience and lightning fast strokes that Djokovic has used to win 23 grand slams and many more.
Djokovic captured Sunday’s first set with such speed and relentless precision that it looked like he would have the trophy in his hands before the American West Coast woke up. Alcaraz had never played on a stage like Wimbledon before, had never faced a final opponent of Djokovic’s caliber before. (Djokovic missed the 2022 US Open, which Alcaraz won, due to the COVID restrictions in the United States.)
But then something strange happened. Alcaraz calmed down and began firing his entire arsenal of shots. Alcaraz possesses a cannon forehand, a dart-accurate drop shot, and unparalleled speed, but when he gets bumped, it’s the fact that he overextends himself too quickly. He cramped up and lost his French Open semifinal to Djokovic earlier this year, but he’s clearly learned from that debacle.
In a five-set match, there are so many chances to lose focus, lose the thread, lose the match. Alcaraz ran through all those pointless double fouls, stupid unforced fouls, frustration on the part of the crowd and himself and still managed to regroup and win the damn game. That’s not the case of someone who learns from past mistakes, that’s someone who learns in real time and makes adjustments on the fly.
Djokovic masters this kind of instant recalibration. So many times he seemed to be on the strings or even doomed, and then, in the blink of an eye, the challenger discovers that they are the prey. For Djokovic it must indeed be an unsettling feeling to see the turnaround happen.
It is much too early to make far-reaching statements about Alcaraz’s career. Hell has to stack majors from now until about 2033 to even get into talks with Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer. But he’s already showing some remarkable qualities: Nadal’s style and fire, Federer’s charisma and range of shots, and a personal victory against Djokovic.
People have talked about his game which is made up of certain elements of Roger, Rafa and myself. I agree with that. He actually has the best of all three worlds,” Djokovic said after the game. “I’ve never played against a player like him.”
To be clear: Djokovic is not going anywhere. Hell has many more great opportunities ahead, and he still has several years left at the pinnacle of tennis. But for the first time, he appears to have a legitimate post-Nadal/Federer challenger, one who can not only beat him in the biggest games, but already has.
Djokovic came too late to be a true rival to Nadal and Federer, but a little too early to be anything but part of their era. He tends to suffer in comparison to them regardless of number. He’s cantankerous where Federer is sweet, mechanical where Nadal is free. Rooting for him has always felt like rooting for the Vegas house.
But now Djokovic’s career has become a lot more interesting. Now he hears footsteps. Suddenly his march to collect trophies is a race against time. Now, in every Grand Slam tournament in the future, he or we will check the placements to find out how early hell has to face Alcaraz. Because someone who can beat you where you’re at your best can beat you anywhere.
|
Sources
2/ https://sports.yahoo.com/alcaraz-kicks-off-tennis-post-big-three-era-with-career-defining-wimbledon-win-191752266.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Alia Bhatt looks back on her decade in Bollywood; wants to spend more time with her daughter Raha Kapoor and her husband Ranbir Kapoor | Hindi Movie News
- Alcaraz kicks off tennis after the Big Three with a career-defining win at Wimbledon
- The viral TikTok hack that can instantly make a skirt out of any dress
- Impossible debut with $80 million over five days, sparking box office but missing expectations – Daily Press
- Magnitude 4.2 earthquake hits Assam and tremors are felt across Guwahati
- Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf suspends membership of six party leaders
- Ben Wallace leaves politics
- Mexican musicians held at gunpoint in Hollywood, manager arrested
- Jane Birkin, actress, singer and fashion icon of the 60s-70s, dies at 76
- Kemi Badenoch signs treaty for UK to join Indo-Pacific trade bloc | Trade policy
- The Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit and its impact on the September G20 Summit
- Donald Trump Jr. agrees to testify at Michael Cohen’s legal fees trial