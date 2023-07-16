Hasek, throwing down Fetisov; War of words between former Red Wings about Russian war





Dominik Hasek and Viachelsav Fetisov are two legendary former Detroit Red Wings. Both were multiple Detroit Stanley Cup champions and each is inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame. When it comes to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, these two famous hockey stars have absolutely nothing in common. Hasek was recently invited to Strasbourg, France. There he had the opportunity to address the European Parliament about the war between Russia and Ukraine. After our great meeting this week in Strasbourg, hockey legend Dominik Hasek and I are completely on the same page – as long as the barbaric attack on #Ukraine continues, this is not the time for that #Olympics and friendly competition with the aggressors #Russia And #Belarus. pic.twitter.com/SmvEaiHVNP — Sandra Kalniete (@Kalniete) July 13, 2023 The ex-Detroit goalkeeper suggested that Russian athletes get some form of asylum from other countries if they are willing to condemn their country’s attack on Ukraine. “In the current situation, every Russian athlete is an advertisement for the Russian war,” says the Czech website isport.blesk.cz Hasek told journalists following his address. “It doesn’t matter at all whether he internally disagrees or supports (Russian leader Vladimir) Putin.” Hasek, who has visited Ukraine to see conditions in the war-torn country, believes offering something akin to refugee status is the only way to protect the safety of these Russian athletes. We know very well that any Russian who condemns the war and Putin’s actions will not only be bullied, but will likely go to court and be convicted, Hasek said, believing that making a public anti-war statement would open the door for Russians to return to international sports competition, perhaps as part of a refugee team. Fetisov criticized Hasek Former defender Fetisov, a deputy from the Russian state of Douma, is also a staunch defender of Putin and Russia’s military action against Ukraine. He was quick to refute Hasek’s EU address. He was only too happy to point out that Hasek made a living in Russia at one point during his playing time. During the 2010–11 season, Hasek handled goal for Moscow Spartak of the KHL. Dominik played with us himself, if I’m not mistaken, and he got a good salary for it,” said Fetisov Athletic. com. Why does he deny others the opportunity to play and earn money? It’s a bit nonsense. Let him return the money he earned here, then everything will be all right honestly.

