Quadri Aruna stuns Sharath Kamal as U Mumba TT gets past Chennai Lions

U Mumba TT came out victorious in a thrilling game against Chennai Lions on Sunday. The fourth leg of the League saw two undefeated teams go head to head with the Mumbai based side coming out victorious.

The top sailor Sharath Kamal faced Quadri Aruna in the first match of the day. Aruna took the initial lead, but Sharath Kamal overtook him to make it seven-all. U Mumba’s paddler took three points in a row to finish the game 11-8.

He dominated game two from the start to race to 8-2. Sharath Kamal won multiple points in a row to make it 7-9. Quadri Aruna finished game two 11-8.

While Sharath Kamal started game three well, Quadri Aruna proved too good for the Indian star sailor as he went down 11-5 in the final game to give a 3-0 initial lead for U Mumba TT.

Sutirtha Mukherjee and Lily Zhang produced a thrilling thriller performance in game one of match 2. The two players went neck-and-neck with the match decided via Golden Point.

Lily Zhang won game one 11-10. She then completely dominated game two. Zhang initially took a 5-1 lead and took advantage of that to win the game 11-7.

Sutirtha Mukherjee won four points in a row at the start of game three. She then moved to 9-6, but Lily Zhang won three points in a row to take the game to the Golden Point. Sutirtha Mukherjee won the match to open the tally for Chennai Lions.

Sharath/Yangzi and Manav/Lily faced each other in the mixed doubles match of the day. The pair of Chennai Lions dominated the first game, winning 11-6. The U Mumba TT pair bounced back in the second game to win the tie 11-5.

They also started game three well. The pair of Chennai Lions threatened to take over the game from the U Mumba, but Manav/Lily kept their nerve to take it to 11-9, the team’s third win of the night.

Benedikt Duda and Manav Thakkar started with a close game. Duda eventually won it 11-8. Manav Thakkar started game two with three points in a row, but the Chennai Lions paddler used the corners to his advantage and won the game 11-9.

Game three was easier than the first two games as Benedikt Duda completed a perfect match with an 11-4 win. Chennai Lions got closer to the game and moved to 5-7 after the fourth game.

With the match on the line, Yangzi Liu and Diya Chitale faced each other in the women’s singles. Yangzi Liu didn’t waste any time, winning the first game 11-6 and taking a 5-1 lead in the second game.

However, Diya Chitale produced an excellent comeback and won the match 11-8. The paddler from Mumbai helped U Mumba to 8 game points. Yangzi Liu then easily won the final match, 11-3, to make it 7-8.

Kabaddi stars Rinku and Surinder Singh were spotted supporting U Mumba TT

Indian Kabaddi stars Rinku and Surinder Singh attended the game on Sunday. Wearing the U Mumba TT jersey, they enjoyed their team’s victory at Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, in Pune. The duo also interacted with U Mumba TT players and officials.