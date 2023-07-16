Sports
The Ashes: Heather Knight calls the series the “greatest ever” in women’s cricket history
This summer’s Ashes was the “best ever run in women’s cricket history,” says England captain Heather Knight.
England haven’t won the Ashes in a decade, but both sides played their part in an enthralling run that saw Australia leap forward with a six-point lead in the multi-format game before England’s three successive white-ball victories put them on top. leveled up.
“It’s been a ridiculous series, hasn’t it?” said Knight on BBC Test Match Special.
On Sunday, England faced the challenge of breaking the record for their highest ODI pursuit, set in Bristol four days earlier, as Australia put up an impressive 282-7.
Thanks to Nat Sciver-Brunt’s unbeaten 111, England came within just three runs before succumbing to the world champions again.
Sciver-Brunt may not have been able to hit the six needed to win the game from the last ball, but the thrilling finish added even more drama to a captivating run that was an epic roller coaster from day one.
England have already made history by winning the T20 leg of the multi-format series, handing Australia a first defeat since 2017 – and still have the chance of a white-ball double, showing the importance of the four on offer points in the Test match, which Australia won by 89 runs last month.
“We’re still going to Taunton [for Tuesday’s final ODI] aiming for an ODI series win,” said 32-year-old Knight.
“Obviously we’re frustrated that we weren’t able to maintain this momentum and get the big breakaway, but I’m proud of the fight and the character we showed.”
Despite the result – it is Knight’s fourth failed attempt to regain the Ashes captaincy – there is still plenty of hope from an England perspective, from the sell-out crowd to their ability to take on Australia after years of despair.
“It’s all about learning, and many young players will learn a lot from today, which will only be positive in the future,” Knight added.
“The crowd has been amazing, the way they’ve come on board with us has really given us that extra boost when we really needed it.”
“We haven’t played our best cricket yet”
Australia is the first to admit when their standards drop – it’s part of what has made them so successful over the last decade.
And they’ve had to admit it many times over the past four weeks as they seemed to squander a six-point lead that at one point seemed insurmountable.
With momentum heading towards England after leveling the series in Bristol, it’s no wonder that Alyssa Healy, who is filling in as the captain of the absent Meg Lanningperceived the experience as “stressful”.
“I’m happy to return the captain’s armband to Meg at any opportunity!” Healy joked after their victory.
“But obviously we’re really happy to keep the Ashes, but there’s one more game to go and we’ll be ready to put our best foot forward again.”
Despite being far from their best, Australia still triumphed in the Test match, beating this thriller by three points and even England’s wins came by very slim margins.
And Healy says Australia takes the positives from the fact that they still managed to retain the trophy despite underperforming.
“We still haven’t played our best cricket, which is a bit scary,” she said.
“It’s stressful, but we’ve been in similar positions before and crossed the line, so we just trusted that.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.bbc.com/sport/cricket/66215705
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The Ashes: Heather Knight calls the series the “greatest ever” in women’s cricket history
- Lovekansh Garg: Working behind the camera was my biggest learning experience | Bollywood
- Populism a la Duterte from the mayors of Medan is a stark warning to all – Mon July 17, 2023
- Region’s Places of Worship Mark Milestones in 2023 | News | Daily Sun Villages
- Quadri Aruna stuns Sharath Kamal as U Mumba TT gets past Chennai Lions
- Jane Birkin on the Herms Birkin: How Fashion’s Most Iconic Handbag Was First Designed on a Sick Bag
- Benchmark rises 35.55 points – The Himalayan Times – Nepal’s No.1 English Daily Newspaper
- A 7.2-magnitude earthquake was felt off the coast of Alaska, and warnings were lifted
- The emergence of a collective strategic ambiguity on Taiwan
- Donald Trump may not have much to do with his daughter Tiffany Trump, but she lives a much bigger life than him
- This UK stock is very cheap. time to live?
- Actors join writers on strike, shutting down Hollywood film and TV productions – NBC Los Angeles