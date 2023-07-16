The Ashes: Heather Knight calls the series the “greatest ever” in women’s cricket history

This summer’s Ashes was the “best ever run in women’s cricket history,” says England captain Heather Knight.

England haven’t won the Ashes in a decade, but both sides played their part in an enthralling run that saw Australia leap forward with a six-point lead in the multi-format game before England’s three successive white-ball victories put them on top. leveled up.

“It’s been a ridiculous series, hasn’t it?” said Knight on BBC Test Match Special.

On Sunday, England faced the challenge of breaking the record for their highest ODI pursuit, set in Bristol four days earlier, as Australia put up an impressive 282-7.

Thanks to Nat Sciver-Brunt’s unbeaten 111, England came within just three runs before succumbing to the world champions again.

Sciver-Brunt may not have been able to hit the six needed to win the game from the last ball, but the thrilling finish added even more drama to a captivating run that was an epic roller coaster from day one.

England have already made history by winning the T20 leg of the multi-format series, handing Australia a first defeat since 2017 – and still have the chance of a white-ball double, showing the importance of the four on offer points in the Test match, which Australia won by 89 runs last month.

“We’re still going to Taunton [for Tuesday’s final ODI] aiming for an ODI series win,” said 32-year-old Knight.

“Obviously we’re frustrated that we weren’t able to maintain this momentum and get the big breakaway, but I’m proud of the fight and the character we showed.”

Despite the result – it is Knight’s fourth failed attempt to regain the Ashes captaincy – there is still plenty of hope from an England perspective, from the sell-out crowd to their ability to take on Australia after years of despair.

“It’s all about learning, and many young players will learn a lot from today, which will only be positive in the future,” Knight added.

“The crowd has been amazing, the way they’ve come on board with us has really given us that extra boost when we really needed it.”

“We haven’t played our best cricket yet”

Australia is the first to admit when their standards drop – it’s part of what has made them so successful over the last decade.

And they’ve had to admit it many times over the past four weeks as they seemed to squander a six-point lead that at one point seemed insurmountable.

With momentum heading towards England after leveling the series in Bristol, it’s no wonder that Alyssa Healy, who is filling in as the captain of the absent Meg Lanningperceived the experience as “stressful”.

“I’m happy to return the captain’s armband to Meg at any opportunity!” Healy joked after their victory.

“But obviously we’re really happy to keep the Ashes, but there’s one more game to go and we’ll be ready to put our best foot forward again.”

Despite being far from their best, Australia still triumphed in the Test match, beating this thriller by three points and even England’s wins came by very slim margins.

And Healy says Australia takes the positives from the fact that they still managed to retain the trophy despite underperforming.

“We still haven’t played our best cricket, which is a bit scary,” she said.

“It’s stressful, but we’ve been in similar positions before and crossed the line, so we just trusted that.”