2023 fantasy football cheat sheet generator: customizable leaderboards and projections tool | DeAndre Hopkins update

Sports
2023 fantasy football cheat sheet generator: customizable leaderboards and projections tool
What you’ll find below is exactly what it sounds like in the title: a fully customizable cheat sheet generator that allows you to input your league rules and settings and even change stats and projections and finish with a series of rankings and projections unique to your personal fantasy football needs.
All I ask is that you read the instructions.
This is a very in-depth (and ultimately quite amazing) tool with a lot of interrelated parts. But once you learn it, it’s remarkably simple (and fun, you can project Trey Lance to start 17 games and run 700 yards if you want). And if you stumble, I’m here in the comments to help. Enjoy it and good luck!!
Read more: 2023 Fantasy Football Draft kit: Rankings, cheat sheet, player projections, mock drafts and more
If you want the abbreviated version, this is it: Go to the individual team pages to make changes to player stats/projections, scroll right on those pages to make sure you don’t miss anything (the input fields go all the way to column AH), only change stuff in yellow, and trust the tool to always do its job in the background while you make changes. I also added a tab with instructions to the sheet to keep everything in one place.
A few more quick hits:
UPDATE: This fantasy football cheat sheet will be updated regularly keeping in mind all the important news and injuries. You’ll have to come back to download new versions, so check back before you design!
TO ASK? I’m in the comments section, but please quickly scroll through the previous comments or CTRL-F to see if your issue has already been addressed/answered.
ALSO: The score categories you see are the only ones I project. So if you have odd bonuses or extra categories like first downs, there’s no way to account for that.
RANKING: #CheckTheLink(s)
The instructions
1. Go to the individual team tabs to make adjustments
In other words, if you want to change Jahmyr Gibbs’ fantasy points, you’ll need to go to the Detroit Lions tab and edit him there. You cannot enter a new fantasy point total in the Rankings tab. That will screw up some things down the line.
2. Keep scrolling right for the good stuff
To the right of the team pages are quite a few yellow cells, and you might not see them if you don’t scroll right. Once you get there, some fun awaits.
The way this sheet works, you can’t turn Travis Etienne’s rushing yards or rushes directly into the cells, everything is connected to everything else to make the sorting and ranking work. Instead, if you want to change its rushing yards, you’ll need to tweak a few things in the formula that creates rushing yards (which is all intuitive and should make sense):
- Adjust COLUMN V YD PER CARRY if you think Etienne will have a better (or worse) YPC
- COLUMN X TD PER CARRY if you think he scores at a higher (or lower) clip
- COLUMN Z YD PER RECP if you want to adjust his reception skill
- COLUMN AF EDIT RUSH SHARE to give him more backfield carries. NOTE: If you raise Etienne by 7%, you will have to lower other people by 7%. Otherwise you cause TOT SHR (total share) to go over 100% (I made it red just so you know) and things won’t calculate correctly. More about this below.
- COLUMN AG and AH to edit target share and TD share. This should make enough sense at this point to move on, right? Were essentially changing numbers in the yellow cells, and these are then fed into and create/modify the player’s projections.
3. Meet TOT SHR in Column AF he will be your worst enemy if you don’t adjust some things properly
Look at the red TOT SHR box in column AF (bottom right of page). You want that number to be below 100 and not red. In the screenshot above you can see how column W has not adjusted to the new numbers in AF. Once we drop AF back to less than 100%, column W adjusts accordingly and all is well in the world (see the screenshot below). In short, you can’t have more than 100% of a team’s rush (or receptions, or whatever statistic you mess with). That’s all this does.
4. Adjust pass and rush %
Rows 30 and 31 are very nice. Adjusting those numbers moves the positional projections accordingly. Just know that if you think the Cardinals will succeed 65% of the time, the rush% will automatically drop to 35%. So your RBs (and running QBs and Deebo Samuel types) will drop accordingly.
5. Ranking Tables
- POS ranks: automatically sorts with any changes for new FPS
- OVR and VORP ranks: sorts automatically Value above substitute playerand goes from positional (orange), to General (blue) to combined WR and TE (yellow) for all rank types
- Ranks w Proj: automatically sorts with any changes for new FPS, but also shows the projections for each player
- Jakes ranks: These are MY RANKING, which are slightly different from projection based ranks (I might be willing to bet on a player who misses the first few weeks rather than one who produces less per game). The auction values are again adjusted for my ranks
Default projection settings and notes
- Passing TD = 4pt
- All other TD = 6pt
- passing 25 meters = 1pt
- 10 meters rush/receive = 1pt
- Default sorting = Half-PPR
- Competition/Budget = 12 teams/$200
Updated July 16
If you have any questions or comments, post them below! I’m here to help!
(Top photo: Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images; Joel Auerbach/Getty Images; Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
|
