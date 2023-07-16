Tennis reaction to Carlos Alcaraz winning Wimbledon





LONDON, 16 July (Reuters) – Below is a reaction to world number one Carlos Alcaraz, who won his second Grand Slam singles title on Sunday with a 1-6 7-6(6) 6-1 3-6 6 -4 win over Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon final: NOVAK DJOKOVIC, 23-TIME GRAND SLAM CHAMPION “I have to start with praise for Carlos and his team. What a quality at the end of the game when you had to serve it out. You came up with some big moves in the big situation and you absolutely deserved it. Great.” AUSTRALIAN TENNIS BIG ROD LAVER “Congratulations on your first Wimbledon crown Carlos Alcaraz. “You definitely found your feet on the grass this summer, an amazing performance against one of the greatest champions ever, Novak Djokovic. I’m sure there will be many more wonderful fights between you two.” RAFA NADAL, 22-TIME GRAND SLAM CHAMPION “You gave us a lot of fun today and I’m sure our pioneer in Spanish tennis, Manolo Santana, has cheered wherever he is…” PAM SHRIVER, FORMER WORLD NUMBER THREE “I can’t imagine being 20 years young, winning an extraordinary final of almost 5 hours and speaking in your second language in front of royalty, 15,000 and worldwide TV and doing so with such maturity and humour.” PEDRO SANCHEZ, PRIME MINISTER OF SPAIN Huge Carlos Alcaraz! Wimbledon champion in a final that will go down in history. Congratulations!! SPANISH FORMER WIMBLEDON CHAMPION GARBINE MUGURUZA Enjoy this moment. Wimbledon is something very special!! REAL MADRID Congratulations on your stunning win at Wimbledon, @carlosalcaraz. And congratulations on retaining the top spot in the tennis world rankings. You are a source of pride for Spanish sport and all madridistas. FORMER WORLD NUMBER ONE VICTORIA AZARENKA Too good of Alcaraz, too good. What a match! SPANISH FORMULA ONE DRIVER CARLOS SAINZ Astonishing. Congratulations, we are proud of you! Curated by Aadi Nair, Tommy Lund and Janina Nuno Rios Edited by Toby Davis and Ken Ferris Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Principles of Trust.

