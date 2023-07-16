Mass and Cass defection leads to the dismantling of Boston’s pop-warner football program

A dozen Roxbury kids took part in drills on Saturday morning to prepare for what they hope is another football season with the Boston Bengals pop-warner program.

Unsanitary conditions at Clifford Park, where training is held, led Domingos DaRosa to dismantle his program. If he doesn’t receive enough money to buy new gear by August 1, his players will have to look elsewhere for an opportunity.

DaRosa created the Boston Bengals 24 years ago when the program drew 300 kids ages 3 to 15 to Clifford Park. But that number has dwindled to just a few dozen since last year.

DaRosa points to the needles, human feces and other detritus littering the eight-acre park as the driving factor behind the increasing lack of interest from players and parents to participate in the program.

“I’d rather let our kids participate in other programs, which will create disruption because they have to travel outside the neighborhood,” DaRosa told the Herald. I just want these kids to have a chance to play the sport.

A GoFundme that DaRosa hosted on Friday to raise money to replace old equipment, had raised $925 by Saturday afternoon, still a long way from the $15,000 goal.

City Council President Ed Flynn stopped by Saturday’s practice and informed DaRosa that he would be happy to recruit kids from the neighborhoods he represents, Chinatown, South End and South Boston. He also donated to charity.

It’s critical that we support youth sports in every Boston neighborhood, Flynn told the Herald. Youth sports are more important than ever for children’s mental health. Everyone in Boston deserves to exercise in a vibrant, clean, and safe park.

Clifford Park is a few blocks from the heart of Mass and Cass, where throngs of people roam the streets visibly buying, selling and using drugs. The proximity has led to a flood in the park, with people seen injecting needles while practicing.

As practice continued Saturday, Boston police responded to a triple stabbing at the corner of Atkinson Street, half a mile from Clifford Park, close to Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard.

The three victims were treated at nearby hospitals, one of which police described as having life-threatening injuries.

The city says it is taking steps to clean up Clifford Park.

Local residents noted they’ve seen a slight improvement in park maintenance after the city partnered with the Newmarket Business Improvement District last August to improve cleaning efforts. BID crews visit the park three times a weekday and on weekends from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Compared to other parks, Clifford is getting more cleaning services due to a greater need, city officials say.

The city understands the urgency to address the crisis in this area through equity-focused, public health-focused policies that address the needs of people experiencing homelessness, substance use disorders and behavioral problems, a spokesperson said.

But residents say that’s not enough. Marla Smith and her husband have lived near Clifford Park for 30 years. She comes by every Saturday morning to clean the park, and during football season it’s a daily job for her and her husband.

Smith emphasized how the city ​​proposed a renovation in 2019, but efforts stalled due to lack of funding. Officials say the Parks and Recreation Department will soon undergo a community engagement process to redesign and renovate the park, but they have not given a timeline.

It’s disheartening for the kids,” Smith said of Clifford Park’s condition. “This is what they have seen every day of their lives; to feel like the city doesn’t care about you doesn’t matter as much as the user community at Mass and Cass.