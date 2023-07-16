Carlos Alcaraz’s victory at Wimbledon heralds a new tennis era

Carlos Alcaraz with the Gentlemens Singles Trophy following his victory over Novak Djokovic on day fourteen of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

Photo: John Walton/PA Images via Getty Images

Not many men have won Wimbledon in the last 20 years. Roger Federer won the tournament’s silver trophy eight times; Novak Djokovic, seven. Add a few wins for Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray and you have an extremely short list. So Carlos Alcaraz, in Djokovic defeated in five sets on Sunday under the eyes of Prince William, Brad Pitt and other assembled royalty, has not only joined a very exclusive club. He seems to have finally broken the stranglehold that those four other players, notably the Big Three of Federer, Nadal and Djokovic, have exerted on Wimbledon and everywhere else in tennis this century.

The Spanish sensation has done it @carlosalcaraz triumphs over Novak Djokovic, 1-6, 7-6(6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 in an all-time classic#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/sPGLXr2k99 — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 16, 2023

Djokovic has been beaten before. But this game felt different. There’s something unrelenting about Alcaraz, as if the Spaniard has endless reserves of strength in his deceptively slim body. There’s also a mental intransigence that’s almost terrifying to behold in someone who’s only 20 years old, his close-set eyes and heavy brows giving the impression that his focus is getting tighter, that there’s not a single thought in it. his head, but that little yellow ball and how to hit it.

Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz (L) reacts to defeating Serb Novak Djokovic in their men’s singles final tennis match on the final day of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

Photo: Glyn Kirk/AFP via Getty Images

He needed both qualities to prevail against Djokovic, who started the match light-heartedly and won the first set 6-1 by doing the usual Djokovic stuff: racing down the court and stretching his elastic limbs like Mister Fantastic, so that there no groundstroke could possibly get past him. There wasn’t a drop shot he couldn’t reach, no ball hurled at the corner he couldn’t turn right back.

Alcaraz was frustrated and perplexed. He used a long and laborious second set to figure out his opponent, although that misleadingly implies that Djokovic was a puzzle to be solved, a complicated lock that required a crafty key, when in reality what happened was that Alcaraz simply overpowered and took a battering ram. to the great defensive wall that Djokovic had built. As well as being able to defend quite well himself, Alcaraz is a killer, constantly looking for moments where he can pounce on the ball and send it straight to hell or mix up a drop shot that dies on the Wimbledon turf. He won the second set in a nervous tiebreak (which Djokovic normally does not lose) and steamrolled the Serb 6-1 in the third.

As usual, Djokovic found a mysterious extra acceleration in the fourth set, which turned the psychological makeup of the match upside down. Whereas before he was literally lying flat on his back at times, so whenever he lost his balance chasing Alcaraz’s bullets, he now summoned all his wiles and restored his terrible consistency. Imagine how demoralizing it must be to watch your enemy rise from the dead like this, contracting itself like the T-1000 in Valve 2 who was shattered into a million pieces for the last time! For all his fearlessness, Alcaraz faltered and fell, 6-3.

But Alcaraz, it turns out, has its own hidden gears. Early in the fifth set, he won a series of thrilling, scrambling rallies that turned the tide once and for all, mixing his cannon fire with drop shots and lobs and improbable returns that left Djokovic running ragged and for once his 36 year. That Alcaraz was able to physically impose himself on his opponent is perhaps no surprise given their age difference; that he was able to withstand the gravity of Djokovic’s mental discipline suggests that he really is already in his thin class, and that a generational change is finally on the way.

At the very least, the sport feels like it’s up for grabs. There were times when it was difficult to tell the players apart in their all-white clothing, as they are essentially the same height and have the same close-cropped brown hair and scruffy beards. It was as if a single person was playing against themselves, hitting the ball back and forth over the net in an endless rally, and it was impossible to predict who would win.