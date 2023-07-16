Former Grand Rapids Captain Hunter Bischoff was the first to commit to Augustana – The Rink Live





Note: The Rink Live does profiles on each of the 26 players who make up Augustana University’s premier men’s hockey team. SIOUX FALLS, SD Of all the firsts for the Augustana University men’s hockey team as an NCAA Division I program, Hunter Bischoff ranks high. Bischoff, a 20-year-old forward from Cohasset, Minn., was the first player to verbally commit to play for the Vikings in May 2022. Bischoff played for the Youngstown Phantoms in the USHL in 2022-23 in what will be his last season youth hockey. The fact that Bischoff made that commitment to all unknowns for Augustana means a lot to Vikings head coach Garrett Raboin. “That came at the end of an excellent Robertson Cup run with his North American (Hockey) League team,” Raboin said of the Anchorage Wolverines. “That team went on a very special run. They were a team that came together that never really played together, got better throughout the year and it culminated at the end of the season.” The Wolverines, like Augustana, were in their first season as a junior hockey team. Last fall, he played for the Youngstown Phantoms in the United States Hockey League and helped that team win its first Clark Cup. So Bischoff has played with chemistry on a number of teams. “He’s a smart, honest hockey player,” Raboin said of Bischoff, who is listed at six feet tall and 182 pounds. “He was used in all situations, on the penalty kill (for Youngstown) and in 3-on-3 overtime hockey. “He’s a guy that the Youngstown staff valued immensely. They could take him out in any situation and could trust him.” Before the juniors, Bischoff played three seasons for the Grand Rapids High School team and captained the Thunderhawks. “He’s a great student and we’re very excited about him,” Raboin said of Bischoff. Bischoff plans to study business administration. Position: Forward

Age: 20

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 182

residence: Cohasset, Minn.

Last season: Had four goals, 10 points, 14 penalty minutes and was a plus-4 in 55 regular season games for the Youngstown Phantoms of the USHL. Helped the Phantoms win the Clark Cup.

season 2021-22: Had 13 goals, 36 points, 20 penalty minutes and was a plus-11 in 56 regular season games for the Anchorage Wolverines in the NAHL. Helped the Wolverines reach the Robertson Cup championship game in season one and had five goals and seven points in 10 playoff games.

For the juniors: Played three seasons for the Grand Rapids High School team. He had 31 goals and 59 points in 64 career games.

