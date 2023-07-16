Ultimate Table Tennis has brought a new sports culture to India: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju





Pune, July 16 (SocialNews.XYZ) Union Minister of Earth Sciences Kiren Rijiju praised the Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) and said the competition has brought a new sports culture to India. “The Ultimate Table Tennis has brought a new sports culture to India. It is not only for table tennis but a common interest for all and also showed how to organize such sports events in a very professional manner. UTT is one of the leading tournaments in India which is arranged and organized in a very professional manner,” Rijiju said on Sunday.





He further added: "The whole presentation is very attractive and you need some platforms for younger payers to play on. So IndianOil Ultimate Table Tennis has done a great thing to boost table tennis in India and inspire other sports as well. "I have personally seen the growth of the league over the past few years, so I am excited to be here in Pune to witness the table tennis action here with the great participation of the franchises and the public," he said. The current season witnessed the participation of top Indian rowers including Achanta Sharath Kamal, Manika Batra and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran along with international stars such as Quadri Aruna, Lily Zhang and Omar Assar. The six franchises competing for the coveted title are U Mumba TT, Chennai Lions, Bengaluru Smashers, Dabang Delhi TTC, Puneri Paltan Table Tennis and Goa Challengers.

Source: IANS

