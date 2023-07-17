India’s 2023 Cricket World Cup Probables, based on the Asian Games Squad

The 2023 Men’s World Cup is less than three months away. Based on the hints hidden in India’s squad for the Asian Gameshere’s a look at what the likely squad for India could be, including standby players and backups, for the 2023 World Cup.

The highly anticipated 2023 World Cup kicks off on October 5 in Ahmedabad. India, hosting the event for the first time since 2011, has high expectations given that the last three ODI World Cups have been won by the home side.

Less than three months remain before the World Cup and India is said to be looking for a number of players. While the core of their first-choice XI in ODIs is relatively stable with only a few places up for debate based on conditions and balance, a spate of injuries to much of that core group of players has meant things are going to be extremely tricky in what selections are concerned.

Openers

Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill are locked in as the first-choice opening pair in ODIs. Although Rohit has been one of the best ODI openers in the world for a decade, Gill graduated from an also-ran to an ODI beast. He is in impeccable form in the format this year.

Gill’s ascension coincided with the demise of Shikhar Dhawan, who himself boasts a phenomenal ODI record. From 22 ODIs last year, Dhawan averaged 34.4 and a strike rate of 74. He did not play in any ODIs this year, and India appears to have moved to Ishan Kishan as the third opener, especially after his double century in an ODI against Bangladesh last year.

Kishan also keeps the wicket and has also made his Test debut. He should most likely place Dhawan in the top 15 for the World Cup. However, Dhawan’s omission from the Asian Games squad and his impressive record in ICC events could indicate that the selectors intend to keep him in the World Cup squad in some capacity, if not as a back-up. upopener in the 15, then maybe as standby.

Middle order

In an ideal scenario, India’s middle order would have existed Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL RahulAnd Rishabh pants. However, other than Kohli, the others are injured and there is no guarantee they will be fit in time for the World Cup. Iyer and Rahul are expected to be fit and back in action, but Pant will almost certainly miss the World Cup.

This is the trickiest part of the puzzle for the Indian selectors to solve. They need to identify backups for Iyer, Rahul and Pant and have them ready in case one of these three doesn’t make it in time.

Suryakumar Yadav And Sanju Samson are the next two middle class hitters in line. India has tried to invest in SKY in ODIs but with disappointing returns averaging 24.05 from 23 ODIs. Samson, meanwhile, has earned a recall to the ODI side for the West Indies tour, offering the added benefit of being a wicket-keeper.

All-rounders

India is pretty much sorted in this department. Sewing machines Hardik Pandaya And Shardul Thakur And Ravindra Jadeja And Axar Patel should suffice.

However, they must identify backups in case one of these four becomes unavailable. There has been no other ODI bowling all-rounder in the recent past, meaning India will have to go back to Vijay Shankar as a possible backup.

among spinners, Washington Sundar And Shahbaz Ahmad have been selected for the Asian Games squad and will not be available for the World Cup. That means India will have to trust R Ashwin as the backup spin-bowling all-rounder, although his batting references in ODIs are not very reliable.

Fast bowlers

Mohammed Shami And Mohammed Siraj have led the Indian ODI bowling attack for the past year. They must be accompanied by Jasprit Bumrah, who is expected to be fit for the event. However, Bumrah’s injury-prone nature will always keep the selectors and management on their toes.

As a backup, they have a wide range of options to choose from based on fast bowlers who have played ODI cricket for India in the past year Avesh Khan, Imran Malik, prasid krishna, Kuldeep SenAnd Deepak Chahar.

Among them, however, Avesh has been selected for the Asian Games, while Prasidh is currently injured. Malik and Chahar seem to be the frontrunners for the backup sailor’s spot.

There is also a small chance that India will relapse Bhuvneswar Kumar as a stand-by mariner. He last played an ODI for India in January 2022.

spinners

Yuzvendra Chahal And Kuldeep Yadav choose themselves as the frontline spinners for the World Cup. Kuldeep has been in better shape than Chahal lately and should bring him up in the XI.

They’ll also have Jadeja and Axar for company, with Ashwin as a potential standby spinner.

Predicted India squad for 2023 World Cup:

Main squad:Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ishan Kishan (wk) Axar Patel

Stand-by:Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, R Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan, Umran Malik

backups:Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Vijay Shankar

