Wimbledon 2023: Is Novak Djokovic the GOAT of men’s tennis? | Tennis | Sport





Novak Djokovic is three sets away from creating even more history in his illustrious tennis career. The Serb will play his ninth Wimbledon final on Sunday and has a chance to match Roger Federer’s tally of eight titles, while also clinching a record-extending 24th major.

World number 1 Carlos Alcaraz, who will play his first final at the All England Club, faces a tough test against a man who has not lost on Center Court since Andy Murray ended the 77-year wait in 2013 on a British champion. Djokovic again claims victory at Wimbledon, he further claims to be regarded as the best tennis player ever. Or does he already have that title? Why should Djokovic be considered the tennis GOAT? When it comes to capturing the biggest and most important titles, Djokovic is leading the way and has beaten some of his biggest rivals on numerous occasions to do so. What is remarkable is the short time in which he managed to become a series winner, as well as the mental fortitude he has shown to keep performing in moments that brought to mind the 2012 Australian Open and the 2019 Wimbledon final . At the start of the 2010s, Djokovic was ranked as the third best tennis player in the world behind Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, with one Grand Slam to his name. Since 2011, the 36-year-old has transformed his game and has since won a host of top-level titles, winning multiple majors eight times in a calendar year. During this 12-year span, he reversed his overall head-to-head records with Federer (27-23) and Nadal (30-29), his two closest rivals, overtaking them both in the Grand Slam tally. Following his second French Open victory in 2021, the tennis legend became the first male player to win each Grand Slam twice and also became the first man to win each Grand Slam three times after taking the Roland Garros crown in June 2023 .

At the Masters 1000 level, Djokovic captured the Rome title in May 2022, marking his 38th win at that level, the most in the game’s history. Not to mention he’s the only man to win every Masters 1000 title. He also holds the record for most weeks at world No. 1 – 389 – and shares the record with Federer for most ATP Finals wins. Djokovic came closer than anyone else to reaching the calendar battle in 2021. After winning the first three majors of the year, he reached the final of the US Open, only to be defeated by Daniil Medvedev. Another remarkable aspect of Djokovic is his complete game. He is considered by many to be the best returner in the game, even ahead of Andre Agassi. His two-handed backhand helped turn the tables on his rivalry against Nadal, using it to attack and break the Spaniards’ forehand, something no player had done before. His serve and forehand have improved greatly, his net game is more reliable than it ever was, and his ability to adapt to playing any surface compared to his peers has set him apart. His impeccable movement and ability to slide on all courts have also given Djokovic an advantage over his opponents, especially when it matters most.

Why shouldn’t Djokovic be considered the GOAT? Although Djokovic has become the Grand Slam title leader in men’s tennis, his ratio is lower than rival Nadal. He will compete in his 35th major final at Wimbledon on Sunday, the most of any player. However, the Spaniard has made 30 Grand Slam finals and won 22 of them, while the Serb has needed 34 to win his 23 majors so far. In addition, Nadal has a winning record against his rival at Grand Slams, winning 11 of their 18 matches, with the Spaniard winning their most recent encounter at the 2022 French Open in four pulsating sets. The 37-year-old leads their head-to-head 5-4 in Slam finals, with the most recent coming at the 2020 French Open, which Nadal won in straight sets. Other players like Pete Sampras, who helped set the Grand Slam record before Federer claimed it, had a 6-3 winning record over Agassi at majors, arguably his closest rival. Moreover, perhaps the only major title that has eluded Djokovic is the coveted Olympic gold medal, which Nadal captured in 2008, beating him along the way.

The Serb has emphasized his desire to win the prestigious prize and will have another chance at the Paris Olympics in 2024 to complete the string of major titles. It could also be argued that Djokovic’s peak came at a time when another top rival, Federer, was past his own – which many believe came in the 2000s when he captured five Wimbledon titles in a row. Since 2019, Djokovic has won eight slams, which came at a time when Federer was sidelined due to injury and approaching 40 years old. Nadal is also currently sidelined after hip surgery. On top of that, current competition from Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Alexander Zverev, Andre Rublev, Matteo Berretini and more, have failed to show what it takes to beat Djokovic consistently at Grand Slam level. For example, Nadal fought both Federer and Djokovic at their prime, while Samparas took on Agassi, Boris Becker and Stefan Edberg in their primes in days gone by, while Borg fought McEnroe and Jimmy Conors at their best. That was not the case for the 23-time Grand Slam winner in recent years. Conclusion The GOAT debate will always be an interesting talking point and will continue as Djokovic achieves more. Should he beat the young tennis star and the man who appears to be the face of the sport on Sunday, it will be even harder for them to argue that Djokovic is the best. But given what he’s already achieved and the fact that he’s showing no signs of slowing down, unless Nadal makes another spectacular comeback, it seems that Djokovic has seen his career as the greatest men’s tennis player ever.

