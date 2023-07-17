MLC 2023: TSK vs WAF Pitch Report, Probable XI, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Dream11 Prediction





The Major Cricket League (MLC) 2023 continues to captivate cricket fans around the world and the stage is now set for the highly anticipated 5th match between the Texas Super Kings (TSK) and the Washington Freedom (WAF). The thrilling game takes place at Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas at 2:00 AM IST (July 17), 8:30 AM GMT and 3:30 PM local time. Both teams come into this match after experiencing opposing fortunes in their previous encounters. The Washington Freedom suffered a 5-wicket defeat at the hands of the Seattle Orcas, while the Texas Super Kings took a resounding 69-run victory over the Los Angeles Knight Riders. The Super Kings will be full of confidence after their impressive victory in the previous match. Under the guidance of their skipper, the team will try to continue their winning momentum and demonstrate their punching ability. On the other hand, the Washington will be determined to bounce back from their defeat and regain their winning form Pitch Report: The playing surface at this location favors the batters initially and provides them with an advantage. However, as the game progresses, the pitch starts to help the bowlers, making the match more even. The average score at this location is around 170 runs, indicating a challenging target is at stake. Taking these factors into account, the team that wins the coin toss will likely opt to bat first and aim to put a competitive total on the board. Probable XIs: Texas Super Kings: Faf du Plessis (c), Devon Conway (wk), Lahiru Milantha, David Miller, Milind Kumar, Mitchell Santner, Dwayne Bravo, Calvin Savage, Gerald Coetzee, Mohammad Mohsin, Rusty Theron Freedom of Washington: Matthew Short, Mukhtar Ahmed, Andries Gous (wk), Moises Henriques (c), Obus Pienaar, Marco Jansen, Glenn Phillips, Dane Piedt, Anrich Nortje, Saurabh Netravalkar, Akeal Hosein Dream11 Prediction: Wicket-keeper: Devon Conway

Devon Conway seizure: Faf du Plessis (c), David Miller, Glenn Phillips, Moises Henriques

Faf du Plessis (c), David Miller, Glenn Phillips, Moises Henriques All-rounders: Mitchell Santner, Dwayne Bravo, Marco Jansen (vc)

Mitchell Santner, Dwayne Bravo, Marco Jansen (vc) bowlers: Anrich Nortje, Gerald Coetzee, Akeal Hosein Match Prediction: Case 1: TSK wins the coin toss and bats first

Power Play Score: 50-60

TSK total: 180-190 Case 2: WAF wins the coin toss and bats first

Power Play Score: 45-50

WAF total: 170-180 Team bats first to win the match.

