The richest hockey players in the world, ranked

Hockey is a fast-paced team sport in which players use sticks to shoot a hard rubber disc called a puck into the opponent’s goal to score points. The game involves teams of 11 players, including a goalie, and the players use bent-tipped sticks to control the ball and hit it into the opposing team’s goal. It is known for its high speed, physicality, skillful stick handling and teamwork. It is played at various levels, including recreational, amateur and professional leagues. Hockey is popular in many countries around the world, including Canada, the United States, Russia, Sweden, Finland and many more, and it has a rich history and a passionate fan base. There are numerous hockey players worldwide, ranging from professional leagues such as the National Hockey League (NHL) to international leagues.

8 Wayne Gretzky – $250 million

Wayne Gretzky is mostly recognized as the best player in hockey history. Born in January 1961 in Brantford, Ontario, Canada, Gretzky had an illustrious career spanning 21 years. Playing mainly as a center, he achieved notable success throughout his career. He set numerous records and earned numerous accolades, including winning the NHL’s Most Valuable Player award and the Hart Trophy, a record nine times. He took the sport to new heights and became a cultural icon. After retiring as a player, Gretzky also served as a coach and executive for several teams.





7 Mario Lemieux – $200 million

Born in October 1965 in Quebec, Canada, Mario Lemieux is regarded as one of the greatest hockey players ever. Playing primarily at center, Lemieux had a remarkable career from 1984 to 2006. Lemieux played most of his career with the Pittsburgh Penguins in the NHL. Known for his exceptional skill, size and goal-scoring ability, he has become a dominant force in the league. Despite several health issues, including cancer, Lemieux earned numerous awards and set multiple records.





6 Alexander Ovechkin – $ 80 million

Alexander Ovechkin, often mentioned Ovi, is a Russian professional ice hockey player born in September 1985 in Moscow, Russia. He is widely regarded as one of the greatest goalscorers in the history of hockey. Ovechkin played most of his career with the Washington Capitals in the NHL). The Capitals selected him with the first overall pick in the 2004 NHL Draft. Entering the league, Ovechkin made an immediate impact and quickly established himself as an offensive powerhouse.





5 Pavel Bure – $70 million

Pavel Bure, often referred to as The Russian missile, is a retired Russian professional ice hockey player. He was born on March 1971 in Moscow. Bure is widely regarded as one of the most exciting and dynamic players in the history of the sport. Bure played in the National Hockey League (NHL) for the Vancouver Canucks, Florida Panthers and New York Rangers. He made an immediate impact on the league, winning the Calder Memorial Trophy as the NHL’s Rookie of the Year in the 1991–92 seasons.

4 Chris Pronger – $70 million

Chris Pronger is a former Canadian professional ice hockey player born in October 1974 in Dryden, Ontario, Canada. He is considered one of the greatest defenders in the history of the sport. Pronger had a successful career in the National Hockey League (NHL), playing for several teams, including the Hartford Whalers/Carolina Hurricanes, St. Louis Blues, Edmonton Oilers, Anaheim Ducks and Philadelphia Flyers. At 6 feet 9 inches (198 cm) tall, Pronger was known for imposing a physical presence on the ice.





3 Joe Sakic – $65 million

Before the team moved, Sakic played his entire career in the National Hockey League (NHL) with the Colorado Avalanche, formerly the Quebec Nordiques. He was known for his exceptional skill, leadership and consistency throughout his career. Sakic achieved numerous individual and team successes during his time in the NHL. Sakic won the Hart Trophy as the NHL’s Most Valuable Player in 2001 and was named to the NHL All-Star Team several times. Sakic led the Colorado Avalanche to two Stanley Cup championships in 1996 and 2001 and captained the team during those victories.





2 Jarome Iginla – $60 million

Jarome Iginla is a retired Canadian professional ice hockey player born July 1, 1977 in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. He is regarded as one of the most incredible power forwards in the history of the sport. Iginla had a remarkable career in the National Hockey League (NHL), playing for several teams, most notably the Calgary Flames. He was known for his physicality, scoring ability, and leadership on and off the ice. Iginla achieved numerous honors and individual successes during his time in the NHL. He was named to the NHL All-Star Team on many occasions and twice won the Maurice Richard Trophy as the league’s leading goalscorer. Iginla played in three Winter Olympics and won gold medals with Team Canada in 2002 and 2010.









1 Joe Thornton – $60 million

Joe Thornton, often referred to as Jumbo Joe, is a Canadian professional ice hockey player born July 2, 1979 in London, Ontario, Canada. He is known for his exceptional playing skills and longevity in the National Hockey League (NHL). Thornton began his NHL career with the Boston Bruins. He quickly established himself as a premier game center, known for his vision, passing ability and puck control. Thornton’s size, skill and hockey IQ made him a dominant force on the ice. He retired from professional hockey on October 7, 2021, after an impressive career spanning over 23 seasons.

