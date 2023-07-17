S. Korean golfer left with extra laundry after qualifying for Open Championship





By Yoo Jee-ho SEOUL, Jul. 17 (Yonhap) — Tied for third place at the Genesis Scottish Open on Sunday, South Korean golfer An Byeong-hun grabbed a last-minute spot at the Open Championship, the fourth and final major of the men’s season, which kicked off this week. And he will prepare for the big tournament by mainly doing the laundry. When he arrived at the Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland, An hadn’t packed enough clothes for a trip to England for the Open Championship. But with his third-place finish at the Scottish Open, An secured one of the three final Open Championship places – awarded to the top-three finishers who had not yet qualified for the major. In this photo taken by the PGA Tour on July 17, 2023, a Byeong hun from South Korea holds a flag with the Open Championship logo after qualifying for the major tournament by taking third place in the Genesis Scottish Open in North Berwick, Scotland. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap) “I have to do my laundry and get ready for next week,” An said after his Scottish Open on Sunday. “At least I have a lot of warm clothes that I brought last week. I have everything, I just have to do laundry, so that’s my whole afternoon.” An tied a course record with a nine-under 61 in the first round at the Scottish Open, but shot a combined one-under over his next three rounds, including an even 70 on Sunday with four birdies and four bogeys. Overall, however, the 31-year-old said he is happy with his game. “The Open wasn’t in my schedule, but after the last few days I’ve just been trying to play a little better,” he said. “I had a little bit of trouble with the tee-to-green the past few weeks, but I’m glad to see the tee-to-green was great this week. I felt like my swing was back on track. “ This year’s Open Championship takes place at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, the same course where An played his first Open as a professional in 2014. He then finished tied for 26th place. “I remember the place. It’s a great golf course. That was my first big shot,” An remembers. “I’m looking forward to it and hopefully I can finish a little better this year.” An, the son of 1988 Olympic table tennis medalists Ahn Jae-hyung and Jiao Zhimin, said playing the links course in Scotland was “great preparation” for the Open. “This is a bonus, an extra week,” he said. “So hopefully I can make the most of it.” In this photo via Associated Press, a South Korean tee off on the ninth hole during the first round of the Genesis Scottish Open at the Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland, on July 13, 2023. (Yonhap) [email protected]

(END)

