



We’ve seen some success after the Golden Dome facelifts As Joshua told us last week, the Golden Dome is being re-gilded for the first time since 2005. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish season usually hasn’t started after The Dome’s re-gilding is complete, but this year we’ll see it updated to October. The Golden Dome has been regilded 11 times, most recently other times in 2005, 1988 and 1971. The Fighting Irish found success in the season right after The Dome was completed and looked even shinier. I wanted to see how we’ve seen the team perform because I remember the story around 2005 was that the last time this happened to The Dome was in 1988, the team won the national championship. 1971 Wikipedia The football team had a very strong season, going 8-2 in 1971 under Ara Parseghian. Some notable moments included beating Northwestern and michigan state both at home and shutting out Miami in the Orange bowl Stadium. Unfortunately, one of only two losses that year was USC’s at home. Fortunately, we saw one of the iconic moments in all of Notre Dame Football history with The Genuflect Play to beat Purdue 8-7. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=953ezzHy33U 1988 It speaks for itself. The Irish won the national championship, the most recent for the program. There are so many highlights, of course, so I’ll leave you with one of my personal favorites, the time the Notre Dame Stadium crown got a penalty against them for being too rowdy against Michigan. I am so proud. 2005 This was an interesting one, and one that left superstitious Irish fans thinking history would repeat itself since 1988 was the last time the Dome was re-gilded. That didn’t happen, but the Irish came off a terrible stretch after Bob Davie and Ty Willingham. Charlie Weis came on the program and we got the revival of Brady Quinn, The Shark, et. al. Even though the final record was 9-3 with some brutal losses and the Bush Push, we saw an incredibly fun season. There is certainly some promise and history on our side for a good season ahead, but the team will have to execute to make it another memorable season. We cannot rely on total superstition, even if the undersigned is only a little zealous here.

