Carlos Alcaraz might have ended the two-decade tennis monopoly with a win over Novak Djokovic





Alcaraz is the player destined to succeed where countless others have failed, the man capable of dethroning the Big Three rather than waiting for Rafael Nadal and Djokovic to join Federer in retirement. Djokovic summed it up perfectly in a gracious runner-up speech when he admitted out loud that he thought Alcaraz was only a threat to him on clay and hard courts. But Sunday night everything changed. Alcaraz's body, as well as his mind, failed him under the crippling pressure of his attempt to beat Djokovic in the French Open semifinals barely a month ago. He then went on to tell everyone listening before Wimbledon started that Nick Kyrgios had a better chance than him of upsetting Djokovic. Alcaraz defeated Australia's Alex de Minaur in the final of the traditional run-up event at the Queens Club to hint at what he could do. The grascourt novice has now graduated with a master's degree. He stumbled in the opening stages of the Wimbledon final and risked humiliation, but rose from the canvas to gain a foothold in the match in the second set, saved a crucial set point and then won an epic tiebreak to make his challenge official. to go. What followed in the third set was believable only to those who witnessed it. Alcaraz surprised Djokovic with a combination of thunderous forehands, excellent serve, his newly acquired slice and a barrage of drop shots. Then, with Alcaraz on the precipice of his greatest achievement, Djokovic did as he always does and stubbornly refused to lose, forcing a deciding set and looking the most likely winner. The brilliant pair traded blows in an enthralling start to the final set for the point that almost certainly changed the result. Loading Djokovic menacingly brought up the break point in the second game and dominated the ensuing point, only for Alcaraz to somehow hold on and watch his legendary rival unexpectedly throw a forehand into the net. Alcaraz never looked back. He smoked a forehand winner to tie the set at one, then broke Djokovic in the next game with an excellent backhand pass that saw the enraged Serb slam his racquet against the net post. The hardest hurdle would come when Alcaraz stepped down to challenge for the title. With 30-all, the final was still on the line, but he was a stunned, first-time Wimbledon champion two points later. Tears flowed on both sides as Alcaraz, his team and Djokovic came to terms with what had happened after seeing his son in the stands. Djokovic is far from done and could be world No. 1 again by the end of the year as Alcaraz has a ton of US Open points to defend, but he knows a worthy challenger has arrived.

