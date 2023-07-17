Anaheim Ducks signs Lukas Dostal to a two-year contract extension





The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has signed a goaltender Luke He has to a two-year contract extension through the 2024-25 NHL season (two-way in 2023-24, one-way in 2024-25). Dostal, 23 (6/22/00), has posted a 5-12-3 record in 23 career appearances (20 starts) with Anaheim, earning a 3.65 goals-against average (GAA) and .902 save- percentage (SV%) . In 2022-23, he posted a 4-10-3 record with a 3.78 GAA and .901 SV% in 19 appearances (17 starts), setting career highs in appearances, starts and wins. Dostal became the first Ducks rookie goaltender with multiple 40-save appearances with 42 saves, Dec . December 23, 2022 vs. Calgary and December 17, 2022 in Edmonton (46). His 46 saves were the second most by a Ducks rookie goaltender in franchise history (Frederik Andersen, 49, March 2, 2014 vs. Carolina). The 6-2, 191-pound goaltender also appeared in 34 games with the San Diego Gulls in 2022-23, Anaheim’s main development partner in the American Hockey League (AHL). He went 11-21-0 with a career-high three shutouts, 2.97 GAA and .912 SV%. Dostal was named co-Most Valuable Player representing the Gulls at the AHL All-Star Challenge in Laval, Quebec. Selected by Anaheim in the third round (85th overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft, Dostal has a 44–44–4 record in 98 career AHL games with San Diego, including five shutouts, a GAA of 2.80 and .915 SV%. The Czech native of Brno went 41-13-8 with five shutouts, a 1.76 GAA and .929 SV% in 64 appearances with Ilves of Finland’s 2018-21 SM liiga. In 2019-2020, he was named SM-liiga Best Goaltender (Urpo Ylonen Award) after a record of 27-8-6 in 43 games. He has represented the Czech Republic in several international tournaments, including the 2022 World Championship (1-0-0), two World Junior Championships (2019 and 2020), the 2018 World U-18 Championship and the 2017 Ivan Hlinka Memorial Tournament (silver medal)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sandiegogulls.com/news/detail/anaheim-ducks-sign-lukas-dostal-to-two-year-contract-extension The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos