Sun Yingsha leads Shenzhen University and Luneng to victory in Table Tennis Super League Women’s Team





25 Sun Yingsha takes victory for Shenzhen University in Table Tennis Super League Womens Team In the first round of the women’s team competition in the Table Tennis Super League, Shenzhen University got off to a sensational start with a 3-0 victory over East China University of Science and Technology. The team consisting of Sun Yingsha, Chen Meng and Kuaiman demonstrated their lightning-fast skills and defeated their opponents by three consecutive points. The doubles match set the tone for Shenzhen University’s victory. Chen Meng and Kuaiman showed great chemistry and defeated their opponents Li Yake and Qin Xiaoce with an impeccable performance and won 3-0. Sun Yingsha then faced Wang Yidi in a highly anticipated singles match. Sun Yingsha quickly found her rhythm in the game and secured a 2-0 lead with two 11-6 wins. Despite Wang Yidi’s attempts to fight back in the third game, Sun Yingsha kept her composure and secured victory with a decisive move, winning 12-10. Sun Yingsha has proven to be a dominant force in the Table Tennis Super League, having won the MVP title in the past three competitions. The league is now focusing on whether they can secure the title for the fourth time in a row this season. In the third singles match, Chen Meng effortlessly defeated Qin Xiaoce 3-0. Meanwhile, defending champions Shandong Luneng also started their campaign with a resounding 3-0 victory over Longjiang Huiminbao. In doubles, Chen Xingtong and Qian Tianyi competed against Liu Shiwen and Qi Fei. It was clear that Liu Shiwen, who had been absent from the field for a long time, was a bit rusty, especially in intense confrontations, which led to several fouls. Chen Xingtong and Qian Tianyi took advantage of this opportunity and comfortably controlled the pace of the game to win 3-0. In the ensuing singles matches, Wang Manyu defeated Guo Yuhan 3–1, while Chen Xingtong defeated Qi Fei 3–0, securing Shandong Luneng’s first win of the season. In another thrilling encounter, Shanghai Longteng triumphed 3-1 over Chengdu Gaoxin Ruoshuiju. Liu Weishan, along with Chen Yi, defeated Guo Yan and Yuan Yuan in doubles. Liu Weishan then continued her impressive form in singles, beating Leng Yutong 3-0 to contribute two crucial points to Shanghai Longteng. Yang Yiyun also contributed a point for the team by beating Leng Yutong 3-0 in the second singles match. However, Chen Yi came up short against Yuan Yuan and lost the match 2-3. The Table Tennis Super League promises more exciting action and fans eagerly await the upcoming matches. To capture all the exciting moments, stay tuned and unlock more table tennis thrills in the world of this fast-paced sport. Related

