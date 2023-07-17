Suggestions from Sunil Gavaskar to lift West Indies cricket out of slump: ‘Increase test match fees, not central contracts, pay according to performance’





Never before in the history of cricket have the West Indies missed out on playing in the Men’s ODI World Cup. In 2023 they will. Due to an early departure from the ICC World Cup Qualifiers in Zimbabwe last month, the winners of the first two editions will not participate in the 10-team tournament in India later this year. This, after what was also a group stage of last year’s T20 World Cup – another match they have won twice – in Australia. All of this was compounded by yet another dismal Test match outing at home, and cricket fans of a certain vintage are forced to think hard about what could be the reason behind the once-legendary Windies cricket’s slump. Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar attributes the major failures to the change in the sport’s economics. “This is where I went for my first tour and I know a lot of people there,” Gavaskar said at The Indian Express Idea Exchange, reminiscing about the old times. “I know the legacy those great cricketers left behind. There is a pretty relaxed temperament which is fantastic, but when it comes to play sometimes a relaxed temperament doesn’t get much results. For Clive Lloyds, Malcolm Marshalls, Viv Richards, Andy Roberts, Michael Holdings, Garners the wonderful era of West Indies Test cricket was every Test match they played was an extra income. On the current scenario, Gavaskar added, “Today the West Indies players, be it a test player or a T20 player, all players around the world are guaranteed by their central contracts, one hundred thousand dollars or whatever. But when you know the West Indian temperament and you have so much in the bank before you score a run or take a wicket, I’m not so sure about a lot of them if it really matters if they score runs or not. Because the money is in the bank. “My suggestion would be to increase the fees for the test match, but don’t give them central contracts. You are paid for your performance. Then they probably have a different attitude.” For the Windies, who are currently 1-0 down in the two-Test series against India after losing the first game in three days, performance outside the world tournaments was equally concerning. Since their last ICC trophy – the T20 World Cup victory in 2016 – the team has won just 12 of 41 bilateral series played at home in various formats. Outside the home, the results have been no different. Nine wins from 35 bilaterals in various formats.

