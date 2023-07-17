3 bold predictions for JJ McCarthy in 2023





Michigan football quarterback JJ McCarthy is poised for a huge season and here are three bold predictions for him in 2023. One of the reasons Michigan football fans think there’s a legitimate shot at winning a national championship this season is the fact that JJ McCarthy is back as starting quarterback. His first full-time season under center was spectacular. He led Michigan football to a 13-1 record, as well as a Big Ten championship and victory over Ohio State. McCarthy wasn’t just a game manager either. He threw 22 touchdown passes compared to just five interceptions. He also completed 64.6 percent of his passes and ran for five touchdowns, as well as 303 total yards. So in his first season as a starter, McCarthy went for 3,000 yards and 27 touchdowns on a heavy offense. Now it’s getting more 50/50, and here are three bold predictions for McCarthy going into Michigan’s 2023 football season. McCarthy will set Michigan single-season records for passing yards, touchdowns Throughout its history, Michigan football has been known more for running the football than throwing it. The career record for passing yards in a single is held by John Navarre with 3,331 yards. The single-season record for touchdown passes is 25 held by Elvis Grabac and Chad Henne. Honestly, I don’t think it’s too bold to believe that McCarthy will break both records. He was about 600 yards short of last and just shy of three touchdown passes. The running game will be as good as in college football. But the passing game will open and I pray that Michigan football realizes the weapon that is McCarthy and unleashes him. People scoffed at me when I said McCarthy could be a top-10 pick in the 2024 NFL draft, but I believe it. He has the talent of a first grader. Anyone who doesn’t see that is blind. And quarterbacks always move up in the draft process. If Kenny Pickett was a first-rounder, JJ McCarthy can be. Plus, he will be much, much better in 2023. The game will slow down for him and it will be night and day since last season, even though he was really good. The deep ball will be better, Colston Loveland will catch about 10 touchdowns and Michigan football will let McCarthy be McCarthy. That’s key to the whole season, at least in terms of winning a national title. McCarthy is special and he’s going to have a record breaking season.

