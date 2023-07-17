Alcaraz beats Djokovic to win Wimbledon | ATP tour

Did Carlos Alcaraz usher in a change of turf guard?

Sunday’s Wimbledon final was heralded as the ‘ultimate showdown’ by the Spaniard’s opponent, seven-time champion Novak Djokovic, and Alcaraz responded with a suitably inspired performance for a 1-6, 7-6(6), 6-1 , 3-6, 6-4 victory. The world No. 1 bounced back from a shaky start to deliver a high-quality championship match to become just the fifth man in the Open Era to win multiple major titles before turning 21.

“It’s a dream come true for me,” said Alcaraz, whose win also prevented Djokovic from replacing him at No. 1 in Monday’s Pepperstone ATP Rankings. “As I said before, it is obviously great to win, but even if I had lost I would be very proud of myself for this great run. Make history in this wonderful tournament, playing a final against a legend of our sport.

“It is a dream come true to play on these stages. It is amazing for a boy of 20 years old to reach such a situation very quickly. I’m really, really proud of myself and the team I have. The work we do every day to lift this.”

Alcaraz, who won his first major at the 2022 US Open, snapped Djokovic’s 34-game winning streak at Wimbledon with his four-hour, 42-minute win in a SW19 classic. The 20-year-old slumped onto the turf in emotional scenes at championship point after his brand of massive groundstrokes and delicate touches that lit up the All England Club over these two weeks made him just the fourth active male player to lift the trophy. All England Club after Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray.

Djokovic got off to a blistering start in southwest London, but Alcaraz dug deep to break the Serb’s 14-tie-break winning streak at Grand Slam events and claim a crucial second set before later chasing a comeback from Djokovic to take the title. claim against. As the pair went toe-to-toe in a series of scintillating exchanges on the slick London turf, their third Lexus ATP Head2Head encounter regularly got the crowd on Center Court.

Against one of the greatest players in the history of the game in Djokovic, the way Alcaraz maneuvered his opponent around the pitch contributed to the Serb falling to the ground several times during the match. Second-seeded Djokovic had dropped just three serves en route to the final, but Alcaraz made five breaks with his razor-sharp second leg as he beat the seven-time champion by 66 winners to 32.

Alcaraz suffered from cramps after two sets of the Roland Garros semi-final in early June, but it was the Spaniard who outlasted his opponent in this physical marathon clash. He broke Djokovic, one of the greatest players of all time, in a remarkable 32-point, 27-minute match for a 4–1 third set lead, later beating Djokovic 18 winners to three in the decider.



Carlos Alcaraz takes his second major title after beating Novak Djokovic on Sunday at Wimbledon. Photo: Julian Finney/Getty Images.



Alcaraz’s task of beating Djokovic at Wimbledon, where the 36-year-old was chasing a fifth consecutive title, only got harder after he was outplayed in the first set. Still, the Spaniard showed his comfort on the big stage by rallying for a famous victory, only the second defeat Djokovic suffered in 81 Wimbledon matches after winning the opening set.

“After the first set I thought: ‘Carlos, raise the level, everyone will be disappointed’,” said Alcaraz. “I have to congratulate Novak, it was great to play against him. What can I say about him? It’s unbelievable.

“You have inspired me a lot by playing tennis, [I watched] you since my birth,” Alcaraz added, turning to Djokovic. “You were already winning tournaments. You’re probably in better shape than me. Thirty-six is ​​the new 26, you make it happen. It is awesome.”

“Great, what a quality at the end of the game,” said Alcaraz’s Djokovic. “When you had to serve it out, you came up with some big serves and big plays, so you absolutely deserve it. Congratulations.

“I thought I would only have problems with you on clay and maybe on hard courts, but not on grass. But on grass it is of course a different story than this year. Great way to adapt to the surface. You played on grass twice for Wimbledon this year and it’s amazing what you’ve done.”

Although Alcaraz fended off Djokovic’s bid to return to the top of the Pepperstone ATP rankings with his triumph, the pair look poised to continue dueling for the rest of the year for the coveted year-end ATP No. 1 presented by Pepperstone, to claim.

Home favorite and two-time former Wimbledon champion Murray was among those who enjoyed the fascinating duel on Center Court, which also saw Hollywood stars Daniel Craig and Brad Pitt, and the Prince and Princess of Wales, alongside Spain’s King Felipe VI. They could have watched Djokovic make history by tying former WTA star Margaret Court’s record of 24 major singles trophies, but instead saw Alcaraz contribute to his burgeoning reputation as one of the sport’s brightest young stars.

“It is very special to play for royalty. The Prince of Wales, King Felipe,” Alcaraz said before turning to the monarch of his homeland. “I am really proud that you support me here. played, I won both, so I hope you come more often,” he joked.

Set one, Djokovic 7-6(1)

The Serb delivered a masterful first set performance on Center Court, where his clean, deep return put pressure on Alcaraz’s delivery. Djokovic converted two of his six break points to make an early statement as Alcaraz, whose massive groundstrokes helped him reach his first Wimbledon final before losing just two sets, was unable to beat his defense. to penetrate opponents on a regular basis.

Djokovic, who dropped his serve just three times on his way to the final, continued his sensational tournament on serve. He only got one break point in the set, in the opening game, and at one point reacted to Alcaraz attacking his second serve by sending his next down at 125 mph.

The depth of Djokovic’s groundstrokes also prevented Alcaraz from coming forward regularly. The 20-year-old took 28 of 36 points at the net in his stunning semi-final victory against Daniil Medvedev, but he ventured forward just four times in the opening set against Djokovic, winning the point twice.

Set two, Alcaraz 7-6(6)

After Djokovic’s whirlwind in the first set, Alcaraz needed a quick reaction, and he developed one by claiming his first service break of the match in the second game of the second set. It was only the fourth time in his Wimbledon run that Djokovic had dropped his serve and despite that setback, the Serb remained on track to beat his record low of six serves en route to a Wimbledon title, which he set in 2015 .

Just as Alcaraz looked set to settle and with a supportive Center Court crowd urging the Spaniard to fight his way back into the game, Djokovic immediately asserted himself in trademark fashion. He recorded his third break of service from Alcaraz in the next game, before decisively beating his younger opponent in a mesmerizing 29-shot rally as the break point fell to 1-2, 30/40.

The remainder of the set passed without another break point, leading Alcaraz to attempt to become the first player to beat Djokovic in a tie-break at a major since Enzo Couacaud in the second round of the Australian Open in January. The Serb was on the brink of his 15th straight tie-break win at the majors at 6/5, but Alcaraz held on behind the serve before powering up a backhand return winner on his first set point.

Set three, Alcaraz 6-1

Buoyed by his tiebreaker triumph, Alcaraz continued the momentum into the third set as he continued to showcase his full repertoire of shotmaking. His forehand power coupled with some stunning deft touches kept the pressure on Djokovic, who made 18 unforced errors in an uncharacteristic third-set performance.

Alcaraz had opened up a 3-1 lead with a single break as one of this year’s tournament matches, featuring 13 deuces, played out in a breathtaking 27 minutes on Center Court. Alcaraz saved eight game points and Djokovic six break points before the Spaniard converted his seventh to take a 4–1 lead and complete control of the set.

The end of the set was much less complicated for Alcaraz, who won eight of the last 10 points to come within one set to become just the fifth man in the Open Era to win multiple major titles before turning 21. The third-set serve equaled the number of games the Serb had dropped in his six previous matches this year at SW19, an indication of just how dialed-in the 20-year-old was upon return.

Set four, Djokovic 6-3

However, Djokovic was not about to let his chance at a historic 24th major slip, and the Serb upped his game again in the fourth set of what was quickly becoming an all-time classic on Center Court. He recovered from 15/40 to hold in the second game, but then rediscovered his rock solid form from the first set, breaking Alcaraz twice to regain momentum and set up a one-set shootout for the title .

After dropping serve three times in the previous set, the upturn in Djokovic’s service game was key to his return to the match. The Serb saved both break points he faced to prevail in a set where he scored just nine winners to Alcaraz’s 14.

Set Five, Alcaraz 6-4

With an opponent so used to dealing with high pressure moments at the end of Grand Slam finals, Alcaraz faced a real test of his mettle on the big stage at Center Court. The Spaniard let a break point slip in the opening game and came under pressure 30/40 down the rally in the next game. At such a crucial moment, it was Alcaraz’s athleticism while chasing a wide ball that came to his rescue, as he forced Djokovic to score a forehand drive-volley off a high ball.

That persistence brought a bigger reward in the next game, when Alcaraz broke through for the crucial break of the final set. Frustrated, Djokovic hit the net post with his racket and spent a few minutes shaking his wrist, and Alcaraz dropped just five more points on serve in the game as he scored a famous win.