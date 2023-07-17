Organization uses ping pong to help people with mobility, cognitive impairments





FORT COLLINS, Colo. At Table tennis connections in Northern Colorado, the mission is to create an environment where everyone can bond around a blue table. We were just trying to create a community that sees people of different mental and physical abilities just together around these blue tables. These ping pong tables, said Antonio Barbera, founder and CEO of Table Tennis Connections. Antonio was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2017 and returned to table tennis to improve his mobility. He decided to raise awareness to help others like him. Our goal is to improve the lives of people with these conditions, Barbera said. Not only improving their motor symptoms, but also the whole quality of life. Every Tuesday and Thursday, the organization offers her NeuroPong program. It is a program tailored to people with neurodegenerative disorders, such as MS or Parkinson’s. We’ve created a little community where we really encourage each other, Barbera said. We use ping pong, we use the technique of working with our brains to challenge our brains. Lynne McCoy volunteers her time for the program every Tuesday and Thursday. When I first came over I thought, Oh, I’m only doing this once a week. It was a Tuesday when I first came over and I showed up on Thursday of that same week, McCoy said. I just started coming twice a week. I just wanted to be involved in this as much as possible. Lynne helps pick up loose ping pong balls and doesn’t even let a broken foot stop her. I wanted to come back as soon as possible. I missed a few weeks, but here I am and having a good time, McCoy said. The NeuroPong program is something Lynne says she will always be committed to. I’m sure many of these people have heard from their doctors that they need some exercise. A lot of people would cringe when they hear that, McCoy said. But what a positive atmosphere. This is so much fun. I mean, how can you not want to come here? Denver7 has a different Everyday Hero every week. To nominate a hero in your life, click here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.denver7.com/news/7everyday-hero/ping-pong-power-organization-uses-ping-pong-to-help-people-with-mobility-cognitive-impairments The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos