



Iranian U-19 coach Asghar Ali Raeisi appealed to the BCCI, perhaps one of the most influential cricket organisation, for financial support for the construction of a world-class stadium in Chabahar. Raeisi also asked BCCI to train aspiring cricketers in the region, hoping they would make it to the lucrative Indian Premier League (IPL). MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli The coach also said that Indian cricket idols MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli have a huge fanbase among the cricket enthusiasts in the country. Speak against YEARthe coach also said that he sometimes uses videos of Dhoni and Kohli to help Iranian cricketers better understand the game. Iranian cricketers take inspiration from MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and other young Indian cricketers, Raeisi said. Raeisi shed light on the cricketing talent in Iran and felt that the players are living up to their potential due to a lack of proper infrastructure and training facilities. Iranian players have talent to play good cricket internationally. But we fail to train them due to lack of infrastructure. I wanted India to help us build the stadium so that Iranian players can prove their mettle in the world, Raeisi said. We want Indian cricket management BCCI to train our players and umpires in Iran so that our players can also play good cricket, he added. He believes the aid would lead to Iranian players becoming part of IPL matches. People also love the Indian cricket team and fans in Iran were disappointed after India failed to win the World Test Championship (WTC) final at Oval in June. According to the report in YEARChabahar Free Zone (CFZ) has set aside ten hectares of land for the construction of a 4,000-seat cricket stadium. BCCI has historically helped cricket flourish in Afghanistan and a large number of players from the war-torn country have taken part in the IPL. In 2017, Afghanistan got their home base in Greater Noida, where they even played international matches against Ireland. The cricket body also provided them with venues in Dehradun and Lucknow. Afghanistan has since produced a host of cricketing talents, with spinner Rashid Khan and former skipper Mohammad Nabi leave a lasting impression. Apart from them, Mujeeb Ur Rahaman, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Noor Ahmad and Naveen ul Haq are some other popular names that have competed in the lucrative T20 competition. ABOUT THE AUTHOR At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work around the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews, reviews, stat-based technical analysis, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey, motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more. …View details

